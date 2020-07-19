Video Of Dog Welcoming Covid Warrior Cop After Work Wins Hearts, Netizens Laud Their Bond

A video of a policeman getting a warm welcome by his pet dog as he returned from work amid the COVID-19 pandemic has left everybody in awe. What has captured people’s hearts is the dog who could be seen zealously playing with the cop as the latter enters his residential complex. The clip, which accurately demonstrates the pet dog's love for his master is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts by showing the Mumbai police cop handing over his belongings to the person holding the camera as his dog enthusiastically leaps at him. As he moves ahead, the cop is playfully interrupted by a golden brown dog who lovingly tries to play with him. The clip ends by showing the officer lovingly patting and playing with the dog.

Read: Good News: From Dog Riding Motorbike To Kid's Football Skills, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

Read: Dutch Watchdog: Tax Office Discriminated In Fraud Probes

'True Love'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 22,773 times and received lots of comments. While most of the users have lauded the “strong and emotional” bond between the dog and the cop, many others have saluted the covid warrior for doing his duty despite the risks.

One user wrote, "Salute to you sir how happy your dog is" while another wrote, "got tears in my eyes when i see dogs pure love". Yet another comment read, "Lovely well done @mumbaipolice hopefully others will also show compassion to animals" Yet another user wrote, "Nice dog happy".

Read: Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck In Drainpipe For Three Days, Netizens Laud The Effort

Read: Samantha Akkineni To Share The Screen With Pet Dog Hash, Fans Praise 'mother-son Duo'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.