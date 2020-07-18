Last Updated:

Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck In Drainpipe For Three Days, Netizens Laud The Effort

Firefighters from the SBS Fire Department are being widely hailed on the internet for rescuing a 2-yr-old pup after being stuck in a drainpipe for three days.

Firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are being widely hailed on the internet for rescuing a two-year-old pup in 20 minutes who was stuck in a drainpipe for three days. The images posted on their social media account show the firefighters holding the dog covered in dust after spending several days in the 18-inch drainpipe at the University of California campus. The statement also said that the firefighters use a hose line to coax the little pooch to another person waiting on the surface. The post has gone viral with many appreciating the SBS fire department for all “the amazing work” they do in the area. 

‘Incredible work’

The post has already garnered hundreds of likes and comments with many saying the work done by firefighters was “incredible”. From calling the two-year-old mix dog “super cute” to firefighters “the best in the area”, people were seen amazed by the entire rescue operation. Many Twitter users left heartfelt notes under the post expressing gratitude for assisting everyone in dire need. One of the internet users who claimed to be the owner also thanked the firefighters and informed how worried they were on not being able to locate the pup. 

