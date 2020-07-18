Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck In Drainpipe For Three Days, Netizens Laud The Effort

Firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are being widely hailed on the internet for rescuing a two-year-old pup in 20 minutes who was stuck in a drainpipe for three days. The images posted on their social media account show the firefighters holding the dog covered in dust after spending several days in the 18-inch drainpipe at the University of California campus. The statement also said that the firefighters use a hose line to coax the little pooch to another person waiting on the surface. The post has gone viral with many appreciating the SBS fire department for all “the amazing work” they do in the area.

It took SBC about 20 minutes to rescue Sophie, a 2 yr old mix, that had been in a 18” drainpipe for three days on the UC Santa Barbara campus. FF’s used a hose line to coax the dog to another awaiting FF and was brought to the surface. C/T 12:57 **Call Newsline** pic.twitter.com/I4Y0agpDrs — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 15, 2020

‘Incredible work’

The post has already garnered hundreds of likes and comments with many saying the work done by firefighters was “incredible”. From calling the two-year-old mix dog “super cute” to firefighters “the best in the area”, people were seen amazed by the entire rescue operation. Many Twitter users left heartfelt notes under the post expressing gratitude for assisting everyone in dire need. One of the internet users who claimed to be the owner also thanked the firefighters and informed how worried they were on not being able to locate the pup.

Thank you soo much to the rescue team and the community that has been on the lookout for her for the past couple months. It’s been a very stressful and hard time trying to find her and we’re so glad to have her back!!! — Efro (@frowin11) July 15, 2020

On behalf of our family can’t thank you enough for rescuing Shopie. You all are amazing. Thank you for all that you do ❤️ — Irma Nuñez (@IrmaNue41221096) July 15, 2020

Oh my! I have seen her lost signs in my neighborhood. So happy she was found safe!! — Amanda (@MandaPandaRawrr) July 15, 2020

Thank you so much, kind people. Thank you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Vashti 6 FEET PLEASE Vale (@VashtiVale42) July 15, 2020

Thank you SBC Fire Dept 👏🏽 — Katherine George Chu (@katgeorgechu) July 15, 2020

You guys are the best!!! — Momela (@momelabayer) July 15, 2020

Great job ! — Garin (@DaddyHack1) July 15, 2020

