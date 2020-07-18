Samantha Akkineni To Share The Screen With Pet Dog Hash, Fans Praise 'mother-son Duo'

Samantha Akkineni is known for her love for her pet dog Hash. She and her furry friend are inseparable at her house in Hyderabad. She is currently under self-quarantine with her husband Naga Chaitanya and her pet dog Hash. Samantha Akkineni’s social media handles are filled with adorable pictures of her with her pet dog Hash. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Hash and hinted that she will be sharing the screen space soon with her four-legged friend.

Samantha Akkineni is all set to share the screen space with her pooch Hash

Samantha Akkineni’s dog Hash has his own fan following on social media. Whenever Samantha posts a picture with him on her social media fans flood the comments section in no time. Recently, Samantha Akkineni posted an adorable picture and a behind the scenes video clip from her shoot with her pet dog. In the candid picture shared by the actor, Samantha Akkineni is cuddling up with her dog. Samantha Akkineni is wearing a white headband and a polka dot printed mini dress in the picture. She also shared a boomerang from the sets of what looked like a photo shoot. Samantha mentioned that she will be sharing the screen space with Hash in the caption. She captioned the picture as, “Coming soon ðŸ’Ÿ #hasallofmyheart”.

Fans react to Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post

As she shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section with love and support to the adorable duo. Several fans mentioned that they are excited to see the outcome of this shoot, while some praised the ‘mother-son duo’. A lot of fans commented with heart emojis in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the best comments on Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post.

Samantha Akkineni's dog

In November 2018, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya welcomed Hash into their household. Has has been a part of their lives since then. As the adorable pup completed a year last year, Samantha Akkineni penned down a heartfelt note on her first dog Bugaboo. She explained in the post how her first dog died with Canine Parvovirus within four days of coming home. She mentioned that it was Naga Chaitanya who convinced her of getting another dog, Hash. Here is a look at the emotional post by Samantha Akkineni.

