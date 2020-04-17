Video: Tigers Spotted Together In Satpura Forest, Netizens Amused

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 16, IFS officer Ramesh Pandey shared a video of four tigers, who were spotted in Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh. While sharing the video, Pandey wrote that such sightings of four or more tigers were ‘not usual’ a decade back.

After Pech, Panna, Tadoba and Dudhwa here goes a worth watching video from Satpura Forests MP as shared by @ravindramtripa1.

Such frequent sightings of 4 or more tigers were not so usual a decade back. #conservation pic.twitter.com/ukofC6cRmy — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 16, 2020

Rare sighting

The 28-second-video has already been viewed more than 6,000 times. With nearly 500 likes, the clip also managed to garner several comments. Internet users were surprised to see the sighting of four tigers together as they commented saying that the sighting is ‘pretty difficult’.

While some netizens applauded the IFS, others commented saying that people should be trained to behave in a jungle safari ride as in the video, one can hear few people talking loudly. The Internet user wrote, “Complete destroying the peace of the jungle. I suggest before taking people to any safari, they should be trained with a five minutes briefing on how to behave in a jungle safari ride”.

Wow !! Beautiful. We did not opt for a safari at Satpura tiger reserve during our recent stay at Pachmarhi, as the chances of sightings are less. Next time we will try our luck :). — Abhishek Jagdale (@CSABHI84) April 16, 2020

Sir , I have been to Satpura Tiger Reserve atleast 3 times. The beauty is surreal . Though I wasn't fortunate enough to see a tiger but the Indian Gaur was really magnificent. — Kushal Dube (@kushaldube) April 16, 2020

Woww.. Satpura sighting is pretty difficult. Surprised to see four!! I remember forest guard saying, "Satpura is land of all animals cos predator is less here". And now here they come😮 — Chittra M (@masalaboxtravel) April 16, 2020

Wonderful to see the tigers freely exploring their hanitats — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 16, 2020

I have to say the IFS has done a tremendous job and everyone else who supported them — Naveen Naidu (@NaveenN81477836) April 16, 2020

Awesome! Thanks for sharing 😁👍 — Harsh Dole (@harshdole) April 16, 2020

