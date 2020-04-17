Video: Tigers Spotted Together In Satpura Forest, Netizens Amused

What’s Viral

In an unusual sighting, on April 16, IFS officer Ramesh Pandey shared a video of four tigers, who were spotted in Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
tigers

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 16, IFS officer Ramesh Pandey shared a video of four tigers, who were spotted in Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh. While sharing the video, Pandey wrote that such sightings of four or more tigers were ‘not usual’ a decade back. 

READ: Hungarian Couple Recreates Movie Scenes With Basic Things Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

READ: Video Of Monkey Flying A Kite Amid Lockdown Leaves Netizens In Splits

Rare sighting 

The 28-second-video has already been viewed more than 6,000 times. With nearly 500 likes, the clip also managed to garner several comments. Internet users were surprised to see the sighting of four tigers together as they commented saying that the sighting is ‘pretty difficult’. 

While some netizens applauded the IFS, others commented saying that people should be trained to behave in a jungle safari ride as in the video, one can hear few people talking loudly. The Internet user wrote, “Complete destroying the peace of the jungle. I suggest before taking people to any safari, they should be trained with a five minutes briefing on how to behave in a jungle safari ride”. 

READ: Thailand: Herd Of Elephants Crosses Highway, Traffic Stops To Watch The 'amazing Sight'

READ: Scientists Make Major Discovery, Find Earth-like Exoplanet That Is 300 Light-years From Us

READ: Police Therapy Dog Sleeps Through His Own Swear-in Ceremony, Video Has Netizens In Splits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories