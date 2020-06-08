US Library Dresses Cat As Frozen's Elsa To Celebrate Idina Menzel's Birthday

Dressing up pets in different costumes is a hobby and the internet is filled with pictures giving testimony to it. Recently, a library in the US dressed up their cat as a Disney character. Sharing its picture on Instagram, the Philadelphia’s Centre County Library & Historical Museum wrote that they dressed their cat in order to celebrate actress Idina Menzel’s birthday.

The picture shows the feline dressed up as Elsa from Frozen, a character which was voiced by the Menzel. The cat, named Horatio, could be seen not only wearing an ice blue costume but also a blond wig, resembling the hair of the animated queen. The picture also shows a DVD of Frozen resting beside the cat.

'Cat looks thrilled'

Since sharing the post has received over 880 likes and multiple comments from netizens. While one user demanded, "Next, you need to dress up your kitty as Anna please" another wrote, "The cat looks thrilled". Yet another comment read, “Love it haha Horatio is the cutest book reading cat ever". Meanwhile, another user reckoned, “Horatio is really feeling those flowing locks".

Menzel has voiced Queen Elsa in Disney's hit musical Frozen, in which she sang the Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning song Let It Go. Frozen is a musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The film tells the story of a fearless princess who sets off on a journey alongside a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naive snowman to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter

