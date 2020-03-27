The Debate
Video Of Indian Bison Taking A Stroll On Karnataka Streets Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

What’s Viral

The 8-second video shows the animal moving casually in Chikmagalur district, Karnataka. A few bystanders are left flabbergasted as they make way for it.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video of a gigantic Indian Bison roaming in the market in Karnataka amid the lockdown has captured the attention of the internet. As the streets remain vacant amid the isolation ordered by the government as a containment measure to battle the ongoing coronavirus crisis, several animals have been seen strolling the areas free from human movement. This includes sightings of the Malabar civets walking freely in Kerala. 

Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda recently wrote in the caption saying that a rare large Indian Bison, also known as The Gaur was spotted walking in the now deserted market area. The largest extant Bovine, is native to South and Southeast Asia. It can be very aggressive and is rare to be seen in markets, he added. 

Read: UK’s Queenie, The Oldest Dog Going Strong And Healthy At The Age Of 21

Read: Coronavirus Lockdown Stress? Here Are Books For Dog Lovers To Read During Quarantine

Bystanders shocked

The 8-second footage shows the animal moving casually in Chikmagalur district, Karnataka. A few bystanders are left flabbergasted as they make way for it to pass. The video garnered over 3.1k views and over 100 retweets as it is widely being circulated on the internet. “Oh! We should vacate this place for them. Guess humans have stayed for too long," wrote a user. "That’s one thing people would follow social distancing with!" commented the second.

Read: Study: Yellowstone Bison Mow, Fertilize Their Own Grass

Read: This Adorable Friendship Of Cow And Dog Is Winning Hearts On Social Media; Watch

 

 

