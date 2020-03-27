Video Of Indian Bison Taking A Stroll On Karnataka Streets Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

A video of a gigantic Indian Bison roaming in the market in Karnataka amid the lockdown has captured the attention of the internet. As the streets remain vacant amid the isolation ordered by the government as a containment measure to battle the ongoing coronavirus crisis, several animals have been seen strolling the areas free from human movement. This includes sightings of the Malabar civets walking freely in Kerala.

Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda recently wrote in the caption saying that a rare large Indian Bison, also known as The Gaur was spotted walking in the now deserted market area. The largest extant Bovine, is native to South and Southeast Asia. It can be very aggressive and is rare to be seen in markets, he added.

Indian Bison( the gaur) goes for a street walk😊

The largest extant Bovine, is native to South & SE Asia. Can be very aggressive. Rare to see in markets😐 pic.twitter.com/z4AYNpeUQt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2020

Read: UK’s Queenie, The Oldest Dog Going Strong And Healthy At The Age Of 21

Read: Coronavirus Lockdown Stress? Here Are Books For Dog Lovers To Read During Quarantine

Bystanders shocked

The 8-second footage shows the animal moving casually in Chikmagalur district, Karnataka. A few bystanders are left flabbergasted as they make way for it to pass. The video garnered over 3.1k views and over 100 retweets as it is widely being circulated on the internet. “Oh! We should vacate this place for them. Guess humans have stayed for too long," wrote a user. "That’s one thing people would follow social distancing with!" commented the second.

While people consider it to be from Buffalo family it’s actually a Wild Cow!!! — Sidd (@sidd_sharma01) March 26, 2020

If I m not wrong this j from basari katte , kalasa tahluk (?) Chikmaglur district - Karnataka . — boyplunger (@boyplunger7) March 26, 2020

African bison weight is similar? Who will win in the fight of African and Asian bison? — Paritosh Hazra (@ParitoshHazra1) March 27, 2020

We saw numerous gaurs and a Gaur family herd on salt patch and safari at Hollong reserve, North WB. Treat! 😍 — Sampriti (PFA Lucknow) (@tanya3286) March 26, 2020

Whether its old video or a new video. Its doesn't matter a lot.. all is to acquire knowledge about wildlife. We r and should be grateful to u sir to share all d information about wildlife, nature ,so that along with u, we can aware and try to save our wildlife species. 🙏 — Ashutosh tamta🌳🌱 (@tamtaashutosh) March 27, 2020

Once we were on family trip to my aunt's house suddenly on road a Bison came in front of our car looked at us then went away it was a breathtaking moment. 🤯 — Blank (@TenzinWarrior) March 26, 2020

It’s shy in groups. Sometimes the bull charges without provocation. I don’t know the real cause. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2020

It is very common in Kodaikanal and Ooty (TN). — MANOJ (@manojkannanece) March 26, 2020

Amazing, Beautiful and powerful animal ! — AVIK ENTERPRISES (@avikentp) March 27, 2020

Looks like @Schwarzenegger with all that muscle! — सुदर्शन ಸುದರ್ಶನ Sudarshan 🇮🇳 卐 (@SudiJahagirdar) March 26, 2020

Woah — Sattar Abdul Rehman Shaikh (@SattarAbdulReh1) March 26, 2020

That’s one thing people would follow social distancing with! 🙄 — Supratim Mukherjee (@supratim_tweets) March 26, 2020

Read: Study: Yellowstone Bison Mow, Fertilize Their Own Grass

Read: This Adorable Friendship Of Cow And Dog Is Winning Hearts On Social Media; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.