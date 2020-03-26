Coronavirus Lockdown Stress? Here Are Books For Dog Lovers To Read During Quarantine

Most of the people across the world have been on self-isolation due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. It has become extremely difficult for a lot of people to kill time during this global Coronavirus pandemic. However, It is a well-known fact that both dogs and books are considered a man's best friend, so what better than reading dog books during social distancing, right? Therefore, here are some fantastic dog books that will help you de-stress if you love dogs and have a knack for reading too.

1) Biloxi

This novel is written by Mary Miller and was published in 2019. Miller narrates the story of a middle ages man whose life takes unexpected turns after he meets an over-weight mixed breed names Layla in Biloxi. This novel can be the perfect pick if you want to discover how the life of a lonely man changes with the arrival of an adorable four-legged companion.

2) The Friend: A Novel

The Friend is written by Sigrid Nunez and was also won the 2018 National Book Award for fiction. This novel narrates a moving story of friendship, love, grief, and the magical bond shared by a woman and her dog. It signifies the pure bond that a human being shares with its pet.

3) Cold Nose, Warm Heart

This book is written by Mara Wells and was published in January 2020. The story of this novel revolves around the life of a couple that finds love through their grandparents, troublesome pets including a poodle, a black lab and a Chihuahua. it shows the journey of enemies turning into lovers.

4) The Art of Racing in the Rain

This novel was originally written by Garth Stein and was published in 2008. It went on the become New York Times' bestseller for 156 weeks straight. The book has also been adapted into a film by the same title released in 2019. The novel narrates the story of Denny Swift, who is a race car driver and his pet dog Enzo.

5) Separation Anxiety

Separation Anxiety is written by one of the bestselling authors Laura Zigman that was published in 2020. The novel sheds some light on middle-aged loneliness combining two extreme feelings of grief and humour. It talks about the major changes the protagonist of the novel goes through after she discovers her fondness for a dog.

6) Lily and the Octopus

Lily and the Octopus marked the debut of author Steven Rowley in 2016. The novel walks its readers through the life of a 42-year-old writer who finds out that a small octopus attached itself to the head of his ageing dachshund named Lily. In 2018, Amazon Studios bought the rights of developing the novel into a feature film.

