Video Of Leopard Attacking A Man In Hyderabad Takes Internet By Storm

In a horrifying video, a leopard attacked a man in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad after it was spotted on the streets as people remained confined indoors due to stay-at-home orders to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a 44-second clip shared on Twitter, the predatory animal could be seen lurking near Katedan underpass as many onlookers assembled to capture its photograph and videos. However, it charged towards a driver and a cleaner, who, upon seeing the ferocious cat, ran for an ambush.

With 220 views, the footage depicts the man that jumps on board the truck while the other runs into a shutter in a panic to save his life. However, the leopard spots him and attacks as the dogs in the vicinity bark at the wild animal. Leopards are cautious beings and, in any confrontational situation, are likely to act defensive, as per wildlife experts. Therefore, sometimes the wild predatory creature might feel threatened merely with any human presence, and pounces, making the humans an easy prey. In the clip, the leopard could be seen scouting the area to find an escape route, however, it is being chased by the dogs constantly and perturbed by the humans.

CCTV footage of a Leopard attack a Man in Rajendranagar. Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/q9kdVoEuq1 — Saiyed Zuber kadri (@zuberKadri13) May 16, 2020

Escaped to Chilkur

In the chilling segment of the video, the leopard drags the cleaner by his feet and attempts to overpower him, however, the man manages to escape with minor injuries on his leg. The ferocious cat then runs to the farmhouse in the area despite the attempts made by a team of forest officials and police to capture it as per media reports. Forest officials reportedly suspected that the creature might have escaped to the nearby reserve forests in Chilkur.

