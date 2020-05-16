Snoop Dogg Listens To Frozen's 'Let It Go' In His Parked Car, Netizens Can Relate

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the entire world, American rapper Snoop Dogg has been spending his time in quarantine. The rapper delivered a message in the most Snoop Dog way which inspired a lot of his fans. A recent video went viral in which Snoop Dog was seen sitting inside his car and listening to 'Let it Go' from Disney's 'Frozen'. Later in the video, he says, "Let it go...we'll be outside soon."

READ: Pitbull Releases New Song 'I Believe That We Will Win,' Proceeds To Go To COVID-19 Relief

i would like to talk about this video of snoop dogg listening to the frozen soundtrack in his parked car pic.twitter.com/v46yLAwFwl — amy brown (@arb) May 13, 2020

Snoop Dogg repeats 'Let it Go'

He seemed to enjoy the music while repeating 'Let it go' thrice. He added, "I had to come sit in my car and listen to this man. Let it go." Twitter user Amy Brown shared the adorable video on Twitter saying, "I would like to talk about this video of snoop dogg listening to the frozen soundtrack in his parked car." The video managed to garner a lot of attention with 384K likes and 103K comments.

READ: ‘Smiling Back At You’: Video Of Smiling Pitbull Leaves Netizens In Awe



like the rest of us, @SnoopDogg is having all the feels. he is not the hero we asked for, nor is he the hero we deserved. but he is: the hero we need. #letitgo #snoopdogg #covid19 #quarantine — "tiger king" yuetsu ☮️ ❤️ ✌️ 🖖 ☯️ (@yuetsu) May 13, 2020

Yes. And as a grown man, and a father, I’ve never felt more in common with another man on a spiritual level if I’m being totally honest. — drinking heavily (@JHHerndon3) May 14, 2020

I haven’t laughed that hard in awhile. I thought he was going to make a mockery of it but it turned out to be pure. Great find today thank you! — AnalogSpins33.3 (@analogspins33) May 14, 2020

I had the same damn thought. So. You’re not alone. — crappystuffforjerks (@somecleverthing) May 14, 2020

this made my morning significantly better — LB (@liztball) May 13, 2020

Frozen 2 available om Disney+

The spread of Coronavirus has taken a huge hit on the entertainment industry as it has directly affected the movie viewership. Filmmakers have been coming up with new techniques to even up with the upcoming losses. In the same context, Disney’s Frozen 2 is available from March 15 on Disney+. This release date is basically three months before the initial release date was planned.

People from 'The Mouse House' have decided to release Frozen 2 on Disney+ on March 15. The makers stated that the release was initiated in order to provide “families with some fun and joy during this challenging period". Getting to watch the second addition to the famous tale of Isla inside respective homes is only imaginary. The makers have also said that international subscribers will not have long to wait. Frozen 2 releases on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand two days later, that is March 17. Disney also claims that the Ultra HD version of the film will become available in the U.S. on that date. Frozen 2 is the second addition to the Frozen franchise. The film is being directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and is being produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

READ: Priyanka Chopra's Songs Ft. International Names Like Pitbull, The Chainsmokers & More

READ: Pitbull Releases New Song 'I Believe That We Will Win,' Proceeds To Go To COVID-19 Relief

READ: Blind Chicken And Pitbull Puppy's Unbreakable Friendship Wins Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.