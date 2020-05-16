'Cool' Cat Gives Perfect High Five And Fist-paw Bump To Owner, Netizens Impressed

While videos of dogs giving high five and fist bumps have surfaced several times on the internet, recently, a video of ‘cool cat’ has caught netizens attention. A clip shared on Reddit shows a cat sitting on the arm of a sofa waiting for its owner to walk by. Seconds later, when the human walks by, extending his hand, the kitty surprisingly gives a high five followed by a quick fist-paw bump.

The five-seconds-video has left the internet users amazed. Shared on May 15, the video has already received more than 12,000 upvotes. The clip has also been viewed more than four lakh times and received thousands of comments. One internet user also wishes his cat to be ‘cool like that’, however, he said, “All my cat does is push my glass or bowl off the table when I am not looking”.

'This is epic'

A Reddit user wrote, “I wish my cat could do this, but all he can do is try to weave between my feet when I'm walking downstairs, then get mad when I accidentally step on his tail”. Another user said, “That’s awesome! Ours sits on the couch and swats at you when you walk by”. “This cat is cooler than I will ever be,” added another.

Another hilarious clip of a cat playing defensive, using cobra punch and Kung Fu with its owner had got the internet intrigued. Shared on the TikTok by the user named Alayna Pintar, the clip showed feline fighting ferociously with its owner. A second clip about the same was also shared by Alayna which was captioned, “to the people who thought I was “beating” my cat.” Alayna wrote in the title of the footage that her karate kitty liked “to play hard” and would smack her with the martial arts abilities while making a laughter emoticon.

The kitty could be seen lunging the paws, hissing, pouncing while the owner tried to engage it in a cat-fight. Flexing her fighting talent, the cat also dug in nails to defend itself. Internet users applauded just how agile the feline was and her karate-style moves.

