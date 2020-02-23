Video Of San Diego Police Rescuing A Dog Stuck Between Pillars Wins Internet

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows San Diego police rescuing a dog who is stuck between the pillars. The video was shared by the San Diego Police Department on their Facebook page. Through the video, the officers could be seen struggling to free the dog that had stuck its head between the pillars. The post was shared with a caption, "Balboa Park attracts visitors of all kinds, including our furry friend who was checking out the Lily Pond and got his head stuck. Fortunately, our partners from @SDFD were able to help get him freed — to a cheering crowd".

Users laud police department

According to the department, the San Diego Fire Department officers were called to the spot to assist in the rescue operation. The 23-second video has managed to garner 337 views with 75 comments and 23 shares. People nearby could be seen cheering and lauding the officers as the dog was freed. Users who came across the video commented lauding the officers for their timely action. Take a look at some of the comments here:

A user wrote, "Thank you SDFD and SDPD! We are so grateful for all you do and for you guys coming and helping us out! Kobe just wanted to look at the fish and got more than what he bargained for! He is doing great, thank you again!". The second user wrote, "Way to go SDFD and SDPD". The third user wrote, "Thank you for saving him!!". Another user wrote, "I’m sure SDPD we’re first on scene and stayed until the rescue was complete!".

