Thousands Of Dog Pics Pour In To Help Differently-abled US Man Celebrate Birthday

In a bizarre incident, people are mailing thousands of dog pictures to help a specially-abled man celebrate his birthday. Tyler Ford's family urged people to send him pictures of their dogs in order to make him some picture books for his birthday. They thought a few people from their neighbourhood would respond but they were surprised when their request went viral and thousands of letters, pictures and even gifts on a daily basis poured in from people all over America. According to the reports, Tyler Ford, who will turn 22 on April 10 was diagnosed with Sensory Processing Disorder which reportedly results in overstimulation and frustration.

Facebook post goes viral

He lives in constant pain due to hip dysplasia and feeding difficulties. Tyler's aunt Christy Ford in a Facebook post wrote, "Most know this is my extra awesome nephew, Tyler. Many know his obsession with dogs and when I say he is obsessed, I mean he is REALLY OBSESSED!!!". Christy spoke to the media and said that she thought that she would just post for her friends on Facebook asking for them to send me some pictures. She added that when she woke up the next morning she was stunned to see her post having 10K shares and went viral worldwide. She further added that had hundreds of messages flooded on his messenger.

A user wrote, "You are a wonderful Aunt. It’s so reassuring to see all the good in this world". Another user wrote, "Willie! He’s a Great Dane and a rescue. 1 year old and full of energy. Parents are Maggie and Brian". The third user wrote, "This is Dixon. Hes a long haired miniature dachshund." Another user wrote, "Penny will pop a card in the post for you tomorrow Tyler - we are over in England and are loving watching your birthday present grow".

