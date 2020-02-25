The Debate
Video Of Cheetah Cubs Learning Hunting Skills Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

What’s Viral

Video shows cute cheetah cubs with silver striped fur practicing sneaking skills, the refined stealthy approach predators use to hunt their prey at night.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

An adorable video of cheetah cubs is going viral online where the predators can be seen learning hunting skills in order to feed themselves. The video was shared by the Odisha based forest officer Sunanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle for his audience.

In the 13-second clip, it can be seen that cute cheetah cubs with silver striped fur are practicing sneaking skills. Cheetahs are known to employ this skill often as they are the nocturnal hunters that use sneaking to go after the prey. This refined stealthy approach keeps them ambushed from the animals while hunting.





Cub treads softly and slowly to camouflage

The cubs can be seen mastering the same skill as one of them treads softly and slowly to camouflage and the other tries to detect it. It gives the impression that the cubs are being playful, and the Twitter users are exceedingly delighted to watch them. Users have poured a heap of reaction on the video calling the cheetah cubs too cute to handle. The video has garnered over 1.8k views and is being widely circulated.

In a similar incident, a wild cheetah cub Nandi has reportedly hit the headlines when it befriended a labrador dog named Bowie at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey. The Turtleback Zoo, where the two resided, shared the inspiring bond between the duo in a post on social media that had startled the users at the unusual friendship between the predator and the domestic pet. The pair had been inseparable for more than a year and love to wrestle in the snow and share their toys with each other. 





 

 

