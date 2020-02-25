Video Of Cheetah Cubs Learning Hunting Skills Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

An adorable video of cheetah cubs is going viral online where the predators can be seen learning hunting skills in order to feed themselves. The video was shared by the Odisha based forest officer Sunanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle for his audience.

In the 13-second clip, it can be seen that cute cheetah cubs with silver striped fur are practicing sneaking skills. Cheetahs are known to employ this skill often as they are the nocturnal hunters that use sneaking to go after the prey. This refined stealthy approach keeps them ambushed from the animals while hunting.

Learning early the sneaking skills for hunting👍🏻

Young Cheetah cub, still with the silver strip of fur called mantle running all the way down their back, trying to perfect the art of sneaking that makes them great hunters. pic.twitter.com/EL5qz9Wayp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 24, 2020

Read Thousands Of Dog Pics Pour In To Help Differently-abled US Man Celebrate Birthday

Read US Teenager Helps Cats And Dogs Find Homes By Making Adorable Bow Ties

Cub treads softly and slowly to camouflage

The cubs can be seen mastering the same skill as one of them treads softly and slowly to camouflage and the other tries to detect it. It gives the impression that the cubs are being playful, and the Twitter users are exceedingly delighted to watch them. Users have poured a heap of reaction on the video calling the cheetah cubs too cute to handle. The video has garnered over 1.8k views and is being widely circulated.

India should get a few of these wonderful cats... — Sridhar🇮🇳🇮🇳🛐 (@sridhar__TN) February 24, 2020

Just like any domestic cat — DA (@GopanDeepa) February 24, 2020

My kittens also do the same 😍😍 — jaywalker (@chalotweetkaro) February 24, 2020

Wow...its amazing — Dr. Karunendra Kumar (@BuddhHans) February 24, 2020

In a similar incident, a wild cheetah cub Nandi has reportedly hit the headlines when it befriended a labrador dog named Bowie at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey. The Turtleback Zoo, where the two resided, shared the inspiring bond between the duo in a post on social media that had startled the users at the unusual friendship between the predator and the domestic pet. The pair had been inseparable for more than a year and love to wrestle in the snow and share their toys with each other.

Read 'No They Aren't': Kriti Sanon Disputes Netizens' Argument Over Selfie With Friendly Wild Reserve Cheetah

Read Cheetah Climbs Atop Tourist's Jeep During Safari; Video Trends Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.