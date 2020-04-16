Ever Wondered What's Inside The Beak Of Pelican? Watch This Rare Video

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen shared a rare video of pelican bird showing what's inside its long slender beak. Ramen shared the video on Twitter which has since garnered a lot of reactions from netizens. In the video, the waterbird can be seen opening its mouth which shows the long beak and a large throat pouch that it uses for catching prey and draining water from the scooped-up contents before swallowing.

The 5-second long clip has been watched over 1,800 times since it was shared on the morning of April 16. The video has received 214 likes so far and still counting. Tweeples are all praise for the video and have been flooding Sudha's timeline with positive comments since the video was uploaded.

Ever peeped inside that long slender bill(beak) of a pelican? pic.twitter.com/Tb9aK5PWXU — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 16, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Father Designs Unique Protective Suit To Prevent His Son From Contracting Virus

Just Wooooww..😯 — Mayuri (@Friend4u_Mayuri) April 16, 2020

Nice one — Mohanraj AR (@mohanstars) April 16, 2020

Read: Germany Records Its Highest Single-day Tally Of COVID-19 Deaths, 315 In 24 Hrs

Pelican birds belong to the family of Pelecanidae and are mostly found near water bodies, hence, the name water birds were acquired. The population of the pelicans has fallen rapidly in the recent past causing huge concern among environmentalists. The birds are found in all the continents except for Antarctica as they prefer warmer regions as their habitats.

Read: UK Health Secretary Slammed For Offering Badge To Care Workers Instead Of PPE

Half the world is currently placed under lockdown in order to block the spread of novel coronavirus. Animals are coming out of their usual hiding places and are regaining their rights to nature by taking over the streets of cities and towns all over the world. Videos and pictures of elephants, deers, civet, Kashmiri goats coming out in open amid the lockdown have been doing rounds on social media for months now.

Read: Surrogate Baby Born Amid Lockdown Flown To Bengaluru From Surat Via Air Ambulance



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.