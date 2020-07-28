Video Of Mother Monkey Rescuing Her Baby From Well Breaks Internet; Watch

A video showing a monkey saving her child from a deep well is doing rounds on the internet. The video is captioned as, ‘Love of mother can make them the best commandos’. It was uploaded by Indian Forest Service Ofiicer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account.

The clip shows a baby monkey stuck inside a well. After a few seconds, the baby’s mother comes into the frame. She made her way inside the well by balancing her hind legs on the wall and making attempts to get her baby out. When she catches hold of her baby, the baby in great relief jumps on her back.

Love of mother can make them the best commandos 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ha0bBhsy50 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 26, 2020

The video left the netizens in awe. The video managed to gather 20.9K likes and 4.1K Retweets and comments. People have taken over the comment section. While some are speculating that the monkeys are siblings, others are criticising the camera person for recording the video and now showing humanity by helping the monkeys. People have shown immense love for the video.

instead of filming ---man should learn to show humanity----it is a shame man cannot understand when someone is in pain ---these kind of Videos should not be for entertainment -----those who see these incidents should get involved and give a hand ----never make such videos — Bhairava (@sukumaranlens) July 26, 2020

Looks like a bro/sis or friend. Not mother. So let's say kula!

Yes love of one's kula has to be so strong to do anything ...I mean anything. — उच्छिष्ट चण्डाली-अ.त्रयी (@AnvikshikiTrayi) July 26, 2020

I have fallen in to open well several times when i was a kid. haha screaming for help is the best moment to knw the value of life. — Brahat Ratan (@BrahatRatan) July 26, 2020

This is not the first time when Indian Forest Service Offical Susant Nanda has uploaded an animal video which has gone viral. Earlier, he uploaded a video showing a tiger's encounter with a python. The video gathered 13,100 views and 1,500 likes. The video shows a python blocking the way of a tiger. The tiger stands patiently for some time, waiting for the python to leave his way. However, when the python does not move from his place, the tiger leaves silently. The video is captioned as ‘Tiger leaves way to Python’.

(Image Credits: Twitter/Susantananda3)

