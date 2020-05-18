Video Of Mysterious Creature Swimming In Water Sparks Curiosity, Netizens Take A Guess

A video of a mysterious creature swimming in the lake has left many wondering as old footage resurfaced on the internet. Shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda the 20-second clip was shared on the microblogging platform Twitter wherein Susanta asked the viewers to guess the creature that was floating within the first 10 seconds of the video.

With over 11.1k views and 774 likes, the clip gained popularity as users poured in reactions trying to guess the marine creature that sailed in the emerald green water. Hidden inside for up to several seconds in the clip, when the animal protrudes its head out from the water, many were left flabbergasted. Users guessed the creature to be Rhino, Whale, Dolphin, Crocodile among many other answers. “I thought crocodile!! Excellent video sir...Your video gives us appetite in COVID-19,” wrote one user. “I thought crocodile,” wrote another. “I thought about a hippopotamus but I was wrong,” wrote the third while making a laughter emoji. “No way, I thought it might be a crocodile. Unimaginable,” wrote the fourth.

Guess what is floating during the 1st ten seconds of the video?

See how many of you got it right👍



🎬: Kevin pic.twitter.com/cnnrGyXGjd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 17, 2020

I was nowhere close. 😂😂 — Harshit Pratap Shahi (@ImHPShahi) May 17, 2020

I was wrong 😂 — Sulakshna (@jhasulakshna) May 17, 2020

i thought it was an elephant 🐘. And then the moose surprised me.

A pleasant surprise, must say. 😃 — Shrinkhla (@Shrinkhla18) May 17, 2020

I thought it was crocodile! 😀 — Pradeep Chakkingal (@PChakkingal) May 18, 2020

OMG, wow — Amit A Tiwari (@Amit_A_Tiwari) May 18, 2020

it's moose, American native! — safiur rahman (@safibprd) May 18, 2020

Naah. I failed. I guessed it hippo — Chiranjibi Biswal (@chiranjibi1208) May 18, 2020

Can hold breath underwater for a minute

Further in the clip, it is revealed, that the animal in the water was a Moose and the video was filmed at the Glacier National Park in Montana, US. Captured by Wayne Ellet, the moose emerged from the water for breath as it dived back again creating ripples with its horns. Moose are adept swimmers, as per wildlife experts, and belong to the deer family. These animals can hold their breath underwater for a full minute and dive up to six meters underwater. Native to Canada and the US, sometimes, these animals feast on underwater plants that are out of reach for other species. In the video, the Moose can be seen diving in the lake along the Swiftcurrent Pass trail as it swims for over 30 minutes.

