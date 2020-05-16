Video: Three-horned Cow From Uganda Leaves Netizens Curious

A video of a three-horned bovine from Uganda has left the internet users shook as they had to see the clip twice to believe it. The 11-second video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda of the bovine on a field raised several questions on the internet as it is believed that that the animal is an exception of the Ankole species of cows. In the video, one can see the bovine calmly standing as if it was posing for the video.

The Ankole cows supposedly have such long white horns, however, the bovine spotted in Uganda appears to be special as it has one extra horn on its head. The different-looking animal has grabbed the attention of several internet users with its third horn. The video shared on May 13 has already been viewed more than 11,000 times and has received thousands of likes and several comments.

‘Indeed a Trishul’

While one user asked if it is “normal or an abnormality”, another said, "I am having neck pain just by seeing this”. One Twitter user even asked, “What do call such structures? Is it a mutation or a defect?”. “Weight-bearing capacity..That too on the head,” added another.

unicorn was supposed to be horse but here it is something else :) — Amit (@amitjai80863259) May 13, 2020

Excellent photos

Nice sir — Venkatesan Vellingiri (@Venkate53084219) May 13, 2020

Third one is unwanted growth? — SSR (@ssr1952) May 13, 2020

Is it due to abnormal hormones — live life (@shakha_sood) May 13, 2020

too heavy to bear — Parikshit Rathi (@rathism730) May 14, 2020

Nature is so amazing :) — Swati Rastogi (@swatirastogi06) May 15, 2020

Indeed a trishul! Poor guy is carrying so much weight on his head! — Heena Mehta (@HeenaMe61603627) May 14, 2020

Must be feelingvery heavy. Poor cow ! — Swati (@s_yajnik) May 14, 2020

