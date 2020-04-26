'Its Hedwig': Video Of Owl Delivering Mail Reminds Netizens Of 'Harry Potter'

A video of an owl delivering mail has left netizens recalling the famous scene from fantasy film Harry Potter. The video shared earlier on Twitter shows a woman approaching the window with an owl sitting with a letter outside. The woman then opens the window and tries to pull the well-decorated letter tucked inside the bird’s beak. The owl initially seems hesitant about giving the post, however, it eventually releases it.

'From Hogwartz'

The 16-second clip was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who remarked that it was a new age air courier service. The amusing post has garnered over 10.8k views and 1.2k likes as of now. The post also drowned netizens in Harry Potter nostalgia many of whom congratulated the woman for "receiving a letter from Hogwarts." Meanwhile, another user joked that the new age service owl was trained by Nanda himself.

New Air courier Service😊 pic.twitter.com/qaeTOKkruP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

Omg is that the letter from Hogwarts😊😄 — surabhirai (@surabhiraiifs) April 25, 2020

The courier is most reluctant to hand over the letter!Cute. — The Animal Lover (@ShobhaMookerje1) April 25, 2020

Forest courier service.

Trained by SUSANTA NANDA JI



KIDDING BIG BRO.



😃😀👍 — LAKHBIR S. RANA (@LAKHBIRSRANA1) April 25, 2020

Why the long face..

Good news or bad news.. — Aheesh (@aheesh_s) April 25, 2020

From Hogwarts , Congratulations 🎉🎉 — vikrant k modi (@modivikrant) April 25, 2020

Harry Potter is a British-American film series based on the eponymous novels by author J. K. Rowling. The series is distributed by Warner Bros. and consists of eight fantasy films. In the film, Hedwig was Potter's pet snowy owl. Hedwig was an 11th birthday gift from Rubeus Hagrid to Harry. Hagrid purchased her at the Eeylops Owl Emporium.

