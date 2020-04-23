Alia Bhatt Has Found A 'new Friend' In Harry Potter On World Book Day

Alia Bhatt has been using her social media presence to give a sneak peek to what she has been doing during the coronavirus lockdown. Her recent post on Instagram shows that she is celebrating World Book Day by reading one herself. It is none other than Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Alia Bhatt made a new friend

Alia Bhatt posted a picture of the Jim Kay illustrated version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The actor, in the caption of the post, added that she has made a new friend. Using a hashtag, she also revealed that she is currently reading the book.

Alia Bhatt is trying to focus on all kinds of positivity and celebrating every single day during the coronavirus quarantine. A poem was posted by Alia Bhatt on Instagram on the occasion of International Mother Earth Day 2020. Her poem was titled 'Today and Everyday". Through her work, she tried to express gratitude towards nature and environment. She also shared that she was grateful for those people who are helping others to go through the dangerous times that we are all living in. At the end of her poem, she claimed that she would celebrate the gift of the earth every day.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was soon to be seen next in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She is also prepping up for the release of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan alongside her. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and it would be releasing in December 2020.

