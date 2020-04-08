National Unicorn Day | 5 Harry Potter Trivia About Unicorn We Bet You Did Not Know

National Unicorn Day is celebrated on April 9. For all those who do not know much about this mythical creature except that they have horns and can fly, JK Rowling's Harry Potter books will come to the rescue. The fantasy series has a lot of information about Unicorns. Read here for some Harry Potter trivia on unicorns.

Description of a unicorn according to Harry Potter trivia

Foals of Unicorn are gold in colour. They remain like this until they are two years old after which they turn silver. They grow their horns on their fourth year and become fully grown by the time they are seven years old. This is when they turn pure white as told in Harry Potter books. Unicorns have silver-blue blood. It can be used to keep a person alive who is near death. However, drinking a unicorn's blood gives a cursed, half-life. Unicorns only prefer a woman's touch although the younger ones also trust men. They can outrun any creature including werewolves.

Uses of Unicorn in making wands according to Harry Potter trivia

Hair from a Unicorn's tail is used in making the core of wands. They are considered to be the most stable source of magic and also does not turn to Dark Arts easily. Wands made from Unicorn's hair is also considered to be the most faithful according to Wandmaker Garrick Ollivander in Harry Potter.

Other uses of Unicorn according to Harry Potter trivia

Unicorn horns are used in magic potions such as antidote to common poisons, draught of peace and wiggenweld potion. Unicorn is one of the rarest of the corporeal forms in a Patronus Charm. The tail hair of a unicorn can be used to make bandages as they have incredible strength.

Other Harry Potter trivia about Unicorns

According to Harry Potter books, Merula Synde's mother owned a unicorn, but for a short duration of time. Professor Quirrel had killed two unicorns at least to keep Voldemort alive in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. During the 1995-1996 school year in Hogwarts, students were asked to do research about the kind of food they would include in a Unicorn's diet if the latter fell sick.

Image source: Harry Potter Twitter, Shutterstock