Video Of Parrot Humming While Its Human Plays Guitar Breaks Internet; Watch

A spectacular video clip showing a parrot croon a song has left everybody stunned. Posted by a user named Frank Maglio, the brief video shows a parrot singing as his master plays the guitar to match his tune. The clip which was posted on YouTube is now doing rounds of the internet.

Whistling parrot

The video starts by showing the parakeet seated on a wooden platform when the guitar starts playing. It is then that the pet parrot named Tico, starts crooning Give a little bit in its own unique voice. Not only does the bird, sing the lyrics of the song but also perfectly imitates the whistles between the song.

Read:Parrot 'who Heard Owner's Last Words' May Serve As Witness In Rape & Murder Case

Read: Video Of Parrot's Obsession With Shiny Doorknob Is Wining Internet | Watch

Titled ‘Tico and man’ the clip has been viewed over 4543 times and racked a multitude of comments. One user wrote, “words fail me. I am in love with a parrot.” While another wrote,” Would love to see a bird whistle "Patience" by Guns N Roses” Yet another enthusiastic user wrote,” Do more videos! I can’t get enough!"

In a similar incident, an adorable video of a lorikeet parrot, who was was seen rocking to popular Hindi song Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh’s movie Simmba surfaced. The clip shows the parrot walking on the floor, then it flies off and sits on a sofa kept in front of a television set where the video of the song is being played. Facing the TV, the parrot, within a span of a few seconds, is seen dancing and whistling to its heart's content. The bird is also seen bobbing his head and thoroughly enjoying itself while making sure to not miss a single beat.

Read: Video Of Guitarist Performing For Two Parrots Leaves Netizens In Awe

Read: Ranveer Singh's 'Aankh Marey' Find A Special Fan, Parrot Snapped Grooving And Whistling To Hit Track

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.