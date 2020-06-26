Video Of Parrot's Obsession With Shiny Doorknob Is Wining Internet | Watch

A video of a pet parrot obsessing over a doorknob has taken the internet by storm and has left netizens wondering what attracts the bird to it. The amusing clip was shared on Instagram by a page called, “Facebeak” which is dedicated to pictures of two parrots. It shows, Schiele, one of the parrots, trying to dig in its beak into a white glossy doorknob. However, despite all its attempts, the bird continuously fails due to knob’s slippery texture.

The hooman of the bird, in the caption, explained, "I don’t know if it’s because it’s shiny or because it’s too glossy for her to sink her beak in it to pull it apart, but she is OBSESSED with this door handle today.” Since shared, the adorable clip has been viewed over 14476 times and garnered a bandwidth of comments.

Netizens share similar incidents

While most people found it hilarious, others narrated the experience of their pet birds doing it too. One user wrote, "Schiele honey it’s too big to munch" another wrote," very hard worker to destroy handles". "Mine does that too. Loves licking the door handle" onw wrote.

In related news, a video showing a parrot trying to enter a window by knocking on it has won internet. In it, the parrot is trying to knock with his beak and calling out “mommy”. People have been continuously sharing the video on their social media handles. The parrot video shows a funny way of how the bird is trying to enter the window. The people have been uploading their thoughts and expressions about the parrot video. A number of users have also been sharing the video with some funny captions which have dominated the internet. Here are some of those fan tweets about the funny parrot video.

