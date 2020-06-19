“Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane?" Raveena Tandon Shares Game Night Videos On Instagram

#lockdownblues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. While the concept of ‘Monday Blues’ and ‘Thank God its Friday,’ no longer exists, several fans have indulged in #everydayfunactivities with their families and roommates. In a recent Instagram post, actress Raveena Tandon shared a video of her family game night. Raveena Tandon shared 3 videos wherein she appears to be playing the popular game Pictionary. This game requires one to draw and object while the other is required to guess the object only with the help of a drawing. Further, the one who draws the picture is not allowed to speak.

Family game nights:

Tandon captioned the picture as “Yes it’s Game night!” Tandon’s caption also revealed that the family was having a gala time whilst ‘screaming’, ‘fighting’ and creating ‘bad drawings’. Her caption also revealed the madness and confusion that the family experienced whilst playing the game. Tandon’s caption read “Is it some indecipherable drawing!” Tandon also used the hashtag- #thingsthatmakemehappy in her caption.

Tandon appears to be starting an Instagram thread with this caption, for she recently posted another picture while she captioned the picture using the same hashtag. This post featured Raveena and her pet cat Puma. Puma appears to be sitting at the head of the sofa chair, while Raveena tries to make eye-contact with it. The post features Tandon in a dark blue denim shirt and spectacles. The post evidently reflects the actress’ love for her pet cat.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram:

While Raveena Tandon is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, she is also a popular social media influencer. Tandon is quite active on Instagram as well as Twitter. The actress not only shares her personal photographs but also maintains a stance on various current affairs. The actress recently paid a tribute to the martyred Indian soldiers on Twitter.

Raveena Tandon’s photos are greatly trending on Instagram. The actress often shares beauty tips and throwback pictures on her social media profiles. She recently shared a video of a UK concert wherein Tandon appears to be sharing the stage with the Dabangg actor Salman Khan. The two seem to be having a blast on stage.

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

