'Caged Parrot Or Bird Of Prey?' Trinamool Slams CBI For Probing Manipur Ex-CM Ibobi Singh

Amid the ongoing tussle in the Manipur government, TMC MP Mahua Moitra attacked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for summoning Congress leader O Ibobi Singh claiming that this was a 'political conspiracy' unleashed by the BJP to stop the Congress from forming the government. Her accusations come shortly after former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh was called in by the CBI with regards to an embezzlement case worth Rs 322 crore during his political tenure as the CM and Chairman of the Manipur Development Society between 2009-17. The CBI had taken over the case on November 20, 2019.

CBI - Caged parrot or bird of prey?



Targetting ex CM Manipur hours after he leads move to form govt - a government which had won majority in the first place.



Shah & Company doing what they do best! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 24, 2020

Allegations against Okram Ibobi Singh

The former Manipur CM has been accused of misappropriating development funds to the tune of Rs.332 crore between 2009 and 2017. Overall, funds totalling to Rs.518 crore were entrusted to the MDS for the purpose of executing development work. Besides Singh, three former MDS chairpersons- DS Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh, former project director Y Ningthem Singh and administrative officer S Ranjit Singh have also been named in the CBI FIR. The CBI is likely to call the other accused for questioning soon.

This comes in the backdrop of Congress' recent claims of having the numbers to form a government in the state after 4 rebel National People's Party (NPP) ministers allegedly joined hands with the grand old party. Shortly after this, the BJP took the four ministers who resigned from the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government to Delhi for a meeting with central leaders. While the Congress alleges that the rebels have joined their party, State BJP president S Tikendra Singh exuded confidence that the BJP-led government will win if a floor test is conducted in the Assembly. The BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat that was allegedly a source of consternation in the matter.

