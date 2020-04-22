Hilarious Video Of Cops Chasing A Pig For 45 Minutes Leaves Netizens In Splits

As coronavirus lockdown has forced over half the world's population inside their homes, animals are finding it easy to roam freely in the deserted towns and cities they once avoided due to humans. Recently, a little pig ventured onto the streets of Stamford county in the United States, where locals dialed up the local police department possibly worrying about the well-being of the animal. The funny part is that the little pig gave a tough time to the cops who had come to rescue the animal.

Stamford police department took to its Facebook handle to share a short clip of the incident where cops can be seen running after the pig to capture it. The Stamford police shared the video with a caption that reads, "This little piggy went to the market, this little piggy stayed home... this little piggy ran away from the police!" According to the police department, it took 45-minutes for the cops to finally catch the pig and get him under control. The cops used an empty dustbin to capture it and get it under control.

Officer Michael Nguyen, Officer Louis Vidal and Officer Nicholas Gelonesi, who responded to the call found the pig in the area of Winding Brook Lane. The pig is currently resting comfortably at Stamford Animal Control as they try to locate his owners, said Stamford police department in the Facebook post. The post has garnered more than 97,000 views since it was shared on April 18. The post has over 900 likes and more than 800 shares on Facebook alone.

Reactions

One user commented, "Watching this live made my quarantine!", while another wrote, "This is hilarious! Bet you didn’t expect something like this to happen when you got up today!! Great job!". A user named Jan Jennings became nostalgic and wrote, "Reminds me of the time I came home and our pigs (Inken, Blinken & Nod) had gotten out. Gordy had been chasing them for an hour or so. I simply got out their feed and banged it against the barrel. Sure enough, they all came a running... It was just too funny!"

