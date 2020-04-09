Good News: 97-year-old World War II Navy Pilot Dances To Justin Timberlake's Track

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people all around the globe have been forced to stay in isolation, however, some people have been coming up with their own innovative ways to keep themselves engaged and motivated amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, a heartwarming video of an elderly man dancing to a track by Justin Timberlake is doing rounds on the internet and winning the hearts of people. A 97-year-old man was captured gracefully dancing outside his house, in all his might.

97-year-old grooves to Justin Timberlake's track

Famous South African comedian, Trevor Noah shared the heartwarming 42-second-long video on his official Instagram account. In the video, a 97-year-old US Navy pilot, Chuck Franzke, who is a World War II veteran, is seen shaking a leg to the Justin Timberlake's hit track, Can't Stop the Feeling!. Chuck, in the video, can be seen opening his door on listening to the track. Even though he starts to dance while he's still inside, he gets excited and comes outside to dance to the song.

Since posted, the video that was posted by Trevor has so far collected over 1,095,750 views and thousands of comments for the adorable senior. Impressed, Justin Timberlake also commented: "This just made my day". Netizens, however, could not contain their excitement on looking at the adorable 97-year-old dance, and left a barrell of comments dedicated to the senior.

Netizens awestruck

One user commented: "So refreshing", while another commented: "First off, he's 97 WITHOUT a cane! You betta get it!", and one more wrote: "Magical is what that is!". Impressed netizens also left comments like: "Absolutely Trevor!! My inspiration for the day. Now I'm ready to start my day.", "I needed this! Thanks for bringing a smile to my face.", "The most precious thing ever! Omg" and "Love the socks. I'm right there with you, man!". One person also wrote: ""He getting it. Thank you for your service sir and nice dance moves. God Bless", while many other comments read: "OMG! Bless his heart. He just about made my whole quarantine!", "Ahhhh adorable!!!!! Melts my heart!!!!", "LET'S GOOOOOOOOOO!!! I live in New York City, and I needed this video today!" and "And he is an Army Vet! GOD BLESS HIS HEART!".

