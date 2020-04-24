Tirupur Police Enact Putting Lockdown Violators In Ambulance With Fake COVID Patient; See

In a unique way to contain the spread of Coronavirus outbreak and to ensure that people follow the lockdown orders, Tirupur Police officers enacted putting people (violators) inside an ambulance that has a man pretending to be infected by the deadly virus. The video of the incident was shared by a meme page on Facebook.

In the video that is being shared widely on social media show police officers stopping three men violating the lockdown and putting them inside the ambulance that has a man lying on a stretcher pretending to be a COVID-19 patient.

The video is a part of an awareness campaign that starts with a message that says it was made in social interest keeping in mind all precautionary measures issued by the government.

At the end of the video, a police officer says that roaming around may spread the disease as one may not know immediately after contracting the virus. The officer urges people to wear face masks if they need to come out for buying essential items otherwise asked them to stay indoors and follow the government's order.

The video has garnered over 1.8 million views on Facebook since it was uploaded 20 hours ago on Namma Tirupur Memes' page.

Reactions

The video is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens who are appreciating Tirupur Police's video in raising awareness about the disease. One user commented, "I very much appreciated... This what we have to do... If we ask them to take care of coronavirus positive person ... Then they will know the pain... Excellent work to understand the seriousness."

Another wrote, "Tirupur Police. People should respect that even police have a family to take care but still they are on the road to ensure our safety. So people plz realise your responsibility and stay home. Stay fit."

