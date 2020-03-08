Video Of Toddler Learning To Speak 'tomato' Leaves Netizens In Splits

A toddler's adorable attempt to pronounce 'tomato' has left the internet in splits. A parent has captured the beautiful moment of their baby girl's life. Through the video, it can be seen a baby girl learning to speak the complex word 'tomato'. The video was shared on TikTok by a user @350snake which shows the toddler following her father's instructions to pronounce the word.

In the video, the father breaks the word into three parts and makes the child repeat after himself. The little girl carefully delivers the correct pronunciation breaking the word into three separate parts ie 'Toe--May--Toe'. As her father asks her to pronounce it as a whole she proudly pronounces"Monamatoe" with confidence.

The video is captioned, "Toe-May-Toe.... Monamatoe". The heartwarming video has managed to garner over 4.2 million views and the toddler's incorrect pronounciation has left the internet in splits. A user wrote, "This is like Joey learning French." Another wrote, "its manamatoe from now on, you can't change my mind". The third user wrote, "This is so adorable. My toddler does the same thing with "BANANA" while another commented, "She's very proud with her manamatoe."

Driver dances with toddler

In another incident, a video of an Orlando bus driver dancing with a toddler on Taylor Swift’s song Shake it Off is making rounds on the internet. The video was originally shared by the toddler’s mother Brette-Ashley Schmitt on Facebook about 2 years ago and was recently shared again as it went viral in late February.

The video that has over 11 million views features a little girl Emerson who walks up to the bus driver before deboarding the bus and tells him that the music he was playing was her favourite song. The driver is caught surprised, the two are then seen grooving and dancing to the pop tune together. The bus driver and the little girl enjoy the music shaking and wiggling in the adorable video and the duo has become an online sensation.

