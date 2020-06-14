Video Of Visually Impaired 18-year-old Dog Getting Zoomies Breaks The Internet

Adorable footage of an 18-year-old visually impaired pooch getting his power zoomies across the lush green lawn has won the internet. Shared on Reddit by Oliver Klozov under the subreddit ‘zoomies’ the footage captioned as,” Not bad for an 18-year-old blind boi,” has accumulated nearly 21.1k upvotes. The energetic and lively hound can be seen taking “trotties” enjoying the “grass beneath his feet” with a refreshing reminder of "I still got it."

While zoomies are the periodic frantic activities usually witnessed in younger, more energetic dogs such as the puppies, the 18-year-old can be seen giving a tough bet to most canines in his happy frolicking around the field. The chocolate brown and white pooch can be seen going in circles with his legs slightly bent in his squatting yet marvellous run. Although visually impaired, the pet gallops enthusiastically in what the users called a “seesaw bounce” that is “cuteness overload”. Users called the pooch an “absolute angel” and a “champ” running despite challenges. While some agreed that it was the cutest zoomies they had ever witnessed, others noticed the doggo’s “tail is super happy in bursts” as he runs.

'Best zoomies ever' on the internet

“What an awesome boy! So proud of him and you! Thanks for giving him a great life!” a user commented, appreciating the dog’s vigour. “He’s looking for the Fraggles!” added the second. “That's how old my chihuahua is & he runs up steps quicker than me!” pointed out the third. “The best zoomies! He looks great! Give him some belly rubs for me,” said the fourth.

