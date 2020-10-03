Good News: Woman Rescues Deer Stuck In Hammock; Netizens Say 'you're Amazing' | WATCH

A heartwarming video has hit the internet, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Instagram handle ‘fuzzyfawnwildlife’, the video features a woman saving a deer who got stuck in a hammock. According to the caption of the video, the hammock got stuck very tightly on the deer’s antlers and the deer had to be given sedatives.

The 4 minutes 39 seconds long IGTV begins with the deer struggling to free itself from the hammock. As the video progresses, we see a woman walk towards the deer and inject it. After the deer is sedated, the woman carries on with her rescue operation. According to the caption of the video, it was extremely difficult to free the deer. The caption read, “It was extremely hard to cut from being soaking wet, lots of twigs, branches and wet leaves entangled with it. After everything was cut off I gave him a reversal, it took about 10 minutes for him to fully wake up. First time I ever saw one get up that fast and immediately jump a fence.... he was out of sight in seconds

Uploaded on October 1, the video has gathered 33,078 views. Applauding the woman and her efforts to rescue the deer, one user wrote, "You are one of my favorite people whom I’ve never met, specifically because of this important and amazing work you do. Thank you".

