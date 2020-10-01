Good News: Kid Saves Granny From Bull; 'Double Moonbow' Delights People; 5 Amazing Stories

From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to the horrors of police brutality, the overload of negative information has taken a toll on several people. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of positive stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid such tragic times.

Grandson puts up fight with bull to save grandmother

In a horrifying incident, an old woman and her grandson were attacked by a bull in Haryana’s Mahendragarh on September 28. A hair-raising CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, showed the 70-year-old Angoori Devi walking down a road when the bull charged at her and knocked her to the ground in a completely unprovoked attack.

Probably after hearing her scream, Angoori’s 20-year-old grandson can then be seen running from nearby to save her. The bull, however, knocked the boy to the ground as well and kicked him furiously before he managed to get away. In the clip, the boy then again can be seen running straight to his grandmother and trying to help her up.

अपनी दादी के प्रति प्रेम और अपनी जान की परवाह ना करके असीम साहस दिखाते हुए एक मरखने साँड़ का सामना करने वाले इस बच्चे को सम्मान मिलना चाहिए 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4108XH750n — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) September 29, 2020

Animals, birds drink from same tank

A recently posted video features different species of birds and animals drinking together at a water source. Originally posted on Twitter by a user named 'Vibhinna Ideas', the recording captures an open to all water source and how it is shared by myriad species. Shared with the caption, “water. Air, sunlight and love connect us all”, the 1 min 6-sec video is now spreading the message of unity on the internet.

Water, air, sunlight and love connect us all! pic.twitter.com/9cxjKiwraN — Vibhinna Ideas (@Vibhinnaideas) October 1, 2020

Picture of bears eating apples leaves netizens in awe

Numerous adorable videos and photos of animals often manage to grab the attention of Twitter users. Recently, joining the list, a photo featuring a couple of bears, who are eating apples, has won hearts on the internet. A Twitter user by the name of Smitha Dikshit took to the media feed of her handle and shared the picture on September 29. To give a context of the photo, she wrote, "Meanwhile in Kashmir”.

Meanwhile in Kashmir...

Pic courtesy Jenab Waseem Ahmed pic.twitter.com/fbLxvqj0dw — Smita🇮🇳 (@DikshitSmita) September 30, 2020

Pictures of ‘Double Moonbow’ with Northern lights

Recently, the residents of northern Scotland witnessed the natural phenomenon of a double moonbow and Aurora with an equally rare lunar rainbow. The images of the unique event have been widely shared and circulated by the people on social media. The spectacular phenomenon that is linked to activity on the surface of the Sun, was visible in the skies from parts of northern Scotland over the last few days. And on one day, people spotted a lunar rainbow called a ‘moonbow’ spread across the sky on a clear night.

Jane Fonda’s ‘inspirational’ Oscar speech in sign language goes viral

A short video of Jane Fonda's 1979 Oscar speech has recently gone viral on Twitter. In the video, fans can see the actor give a part of her acceptance speech in the sign language and elaborate on the importance of such gestures for the specially-abled people. Jane Fonda accepted the Academy Award for the Best Actress in 1972 and 1979. In 1979, she won the award for the film Coming Home, a war film which was directed by Hal Ashby and had a screenplay written by Waldo Salt and Robert C. Jones with the story provided by Nancy Dowd.

jane fonda, signing her acceptance speech for her best actress oscar in 1979 for coming home. she asked academy president if they would close caption the ceremony and he said no pic.twitter.com/11Iuv0NF8C — キーガン (@montyclit) September 29, 2020

