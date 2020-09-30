Good News: Drowning Teenager Saved; Cab Driver Returns Passenger’s Bag; Cat Rescued & More

With the onslaught of COVID-19 cases and the surge in deaths toll amid the global pandemic, the updates might sometimes prove to be overwhelming and distressing for the emotional wellbeing. However, despite the unforeseen challenges, some good news can still make the day impactful. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of positive stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid such tragic times.

Taxi driver returns passenger’s bag

In a heartwarming story, a taxi driver revealed how he returned a bag to a passenger who forgot it in his cab without even realising it. Shared by Humans of Bombay, the caption of the post explained the cab driver’s small act of kindness. The driver revealed that he didn’t even bother to open the bag and he still doesn’t want to know what was in it. When asked “what happened next,” the driver hilarious joked and said, “Then what madam, I had to hurry home. My wife gets very angry if I get late for dinner”.

READ: Good News: Taxi Driver Goes Out Of His Way To Return Passenger’s Bag; Read Inspiring Story

Cat rescued after being stuck on tree for days

A cat named Cookie was stuck on the tree for days and has finally been rescued by a scaffolding company, tree surgeon and fire brigade. The AP Scaffolding Services took to their official Facebook handle to thank each and everyone involved in the rescue operation. The uploaded two images in the post- one image of the cat and the second image of the team who helped in saving her.

READ: Good News: Cat Rescued With 'community Effort' After Being Stuck On Tree For Days

RLNI volunteer jumps into water to save teenager

A lifeguard from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution was captured as he threw himself into the sea to save the life of a teenager who was drowning. Uploaded on the official page of Facebook, the video shows the process of saving the teenager who was being dragged out by the massive tide. According to the caption of the video, the incident took place at Portrush in Northern Ireland.

READ: Good News: RLNI Volunteer Jumps Into Water To Save Life Of Drowning Teenager

11-yr-old girl reunited man with his lost wedding ring

An Indian origin girl was finally able to put a smile on a British man’s face by reuniting him with his lost wedding ring. The incident happened in Isle of Wight on the south coast of England where 11-year-old Priya Sahu discovered a gold ring in the sand while playing on the Ventor Beach. After much search, she finally found that it belonged to a man called Matt Eastley who had lost it a day before.

READ: UK: 11-year-old Indian Origin Girl Reunites Man With His Lost Wedding Ring

Giant pumpkin smashes record at weigh-off

Setting a new state record, the group of Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers has recorded a total of eight pumpkins this year that weighed more than 1,000 pounds. According to the reports by AP, the heaviest pumpkin at the 16th annual event was grown by a local farmer named Mohamed Sadiq and it weighed 1,825 pounds. According to the organizers, it is being considered as the largest pumpkin to be grown outside a greenhouse and the second-largest pumpkin to be grown in the history of Utah.

(Image: AP)

READ: Utah: Giant Pumpkin Weighing 1,825 Pounds Smashes Record At Weigh-off

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.