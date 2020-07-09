Last Updated:

Bali Hosts World’s First Rehabilitation Centre For Dolphins To Aid Their Return To Wild

Animal rights activists and Indonesian authorities have collaborated to open the world’s first and only permanent rehabilitation centre for dolphins in Bali.

Written By
Shubham Bose
World's only permanent dolphin rehabilitation centre in Bali

Animal rights activists and Indonesian authorities have collaborated to open the world’s first and only permanent rehabilitation centre for dolphins in Bali. In 2019, animal rights activists have rescued four dolphins that were stuck in captivity in Indonesia and transported them to the rehabilitation centre, as per reports.

Read: Good News: From Dad Raising Toast For Gay Son To Dolphins Bringing Gifts, 5 Best Stories

Preparing captive dolphins for the wild

According to reports, the rehabilitation centre is a project that was a result of a joint collaboration between the Bali government and Ric O'Barry, an animal activist and founder of the Dolphin Project. 

The charity is in charge of the centre and said that what they have created in Bali can easily be duplicated in other nations as well. O'Barry added that the Dolphin Project was trying to build rehabilitation centres, like the one in Bali, in Europe and other places like Italy and Crete.

While speaking to international media, O’Barry stated that it is more stressful for dolphins to live in captivity than it was for any other animal. As per reports, there are more than 3,000 dolphins in captivity around the world that are used for tourist entertainment and generate billions of dollars in revenue for the local population.

Read: Australia: Dolphins Missing Public Attention Bring 'gifts' From Sea For Humans

Rehabilitation of dolphins requires the sea animal to learn how to be self-reliant in activities such as catching food as well as building up social skills so as to interact with other dolphins in the wild.

Read: Video Of Dolphins In Meerut Breaks Internet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown | Watch

Read: France: Hundreds Of Dead Dolphins Wash Up On Atlantic Coast, Scientists Concerned

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all