Bali Hosts World’s First Rehabilitation Centre For Dolphins To Aid Their Return To Wild

Animal rights activists and Indonesian authorities have collaborated to open the world’s first and only permanent rehabilitation centre for dolphins in Bali. In 2019, animal rights activists have rescued four dolphins that were stuck in captivity in Indonesia and transported them to the rehabilitation centre, as per reports.

Preparing captive dolphins for the wild

According to reports, the rehabilitation centre is a project that was a result of a joint collaboration between the Bali government and Ric O'Barry, an animal activist and founder of the Dolphin Project.

The charity is in charge of the centre and said that what they have created in Bali can easily be duplicated in other nations as well. O'Barry added that the Dolphin Project was trying to build rehabilitation centres, like the one in Bali, in Europe and other places like Italy and Crete.

Sanctuaries have been put in place for other animals who are cruelly used in tourism and entertainment like elephants and big cats. Our hope is that, with more sanctuaries, captive dolphins will have one, too. Learn more: https://t.co/N3fyltHDpy#DolphinProject pic.twitter.com/52hVwjiwSz — Dolphin Project (@Dolphin_Project) July 8, 2020

While speaking to international media, O’Barry stated that it is more stressful for dolphins to live in captivity than it was for any other animal. As per reports, there are more than 3,000 dolphins in captivity around the world that are used for tourist entertainment and generate billions of dollars in revenue for the local population.

The Bali Dolphin Sanctuary is a purpose-built facility is designed as a refuge for formerly captive dolphins, and to assess whether they are candidates for readaptation and release into their home range. Learn more at https://t.co/Al7ES0meTh#DolphinProject #FreeBaliDolphins pic.twitter.com/XTcXodyUvz — Dolphin Project (@Dolphin_Project) July 7, 2020

Rehabilitation of dolphins requires the sea animal to learn how to be self-reliant in activities such as catching food as well as building up social skills so as to interact with other dolphins in the wild.

