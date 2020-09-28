Video shows man chopping 'really tall' palm tree from top, netizens say it's 'Scary'

An enthralling video clip shows a man chopping off an 'extra tall' Pine tree from the top. Shot in the United States of America, the 14-second video also features the man horrifically swinging as the tree moves back and forth after its leaves are cut. Shared earlier this week, the video has caught everyone’s eyeballs and has been viewed over 7.6 million times.

The clip was originally shared by Fred Schultz and reshared by Rex Chapman on Twitter. In the video, a man with a chainsaw could be seen climbed up to the top of the ‘really tall’ palm tree. As the video progresses, the man chops off the heavy leaves of the tree. Once realised of the weight, the tree immediately catapults back. However, the man keeps clinging to the tree as it continues to move back and forth freely.

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?



Oh my god... pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

'I'd wear a parachute'

Since shared, the video has left everybody surprised. The nail-biting video clip has not only racked up nearly 81 thousand likes but over 24 thousands retweets. Meanwhile, a whole lot of people highlighted that the job of arborists was usually given to migrants like Mexicans because Americans were not interested in doing it. "Yeah...those are the jobs Americans leave to the migrants...I don't see a line of Trump supporters trying to get that job," asserted a user. Meanwhile, another pointed out "Why not cut it from the bottom?" Another comment read, "Not me....no way...no how....not enough numbers behind the comma...NOTHING would convince me to do this."

Thank a Mexican for doing the things most Americans aren’t willing to do. 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 — LV (@MMXCII__) September 25, 2020

Whatever this job pays, it's not enough https://t.co/H7WBm0h0ZX — Grant Dodd (@GrantDodd1) September 26, 2020

Yeah...those are the jobs Americans leave to the imigrants....I don't see a line of Trump supportes trying to get that job. — Rodolfo656 (@Rodolfo6561) September 25, 2020

Not me....no way...no how....not enough numbers behind the comma....NOTHING would convince me to do this. — ☠️MarquesT1978 (@MarquesT1978) September 25, 2020

Because probably can't control direction of fall and might wipe out multiple houses given it's height I'd guess. Even if had a handle on direction, would still probably hit houses in any direction. — J T (@Mr_JJT) September 25, 2020

