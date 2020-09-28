Last Updated:

Video Shows Man Chopping 'really Tall' Palm Tree From Top, Netizens Say 'it's Scary'

Shot in the United States of America, the 14-second video also shows the man horrifically swinging as the tree moves back and forth after its leaves are cut.

Riya Baibhawi
Video shows man chopping 'really tall' palm tree from top, netizens say it's 'Scary'

An enthralling video clip shows a man chopping off an 'extra tall' Pine tree from the top. Shot in the United States of America, the 14-second video also features the man horrifically swinging as the tree moves back and forth after its leaves are cut. Shared earlier this week, the video has caught everyone’s eyeballs and has been viewed over 7.6 million times.

The clip was originally shared by Fred Schultz and reshared by Rex Chapman on Twitter. In the video, a man with a chainsaw could be seen climbed up to the top of the ‘really tall’ palm tree. As the video progresses, the man chops off the heavy leaves of the tree. Once realised of the weight, the tree immediately catapults back. However, the man keeps clinging to the tree as it continues to move back and forth freely.

'I'd wear a parachute' 

Since shared, the video has left everybody surprised. The nail-biting video clip has not only racked up nearly 81 thousand likes but over 24 thousands retweets. Meanwhile, a whole lot of people highlighted that the job of arborists was usually given to migrants like Mexicans because Americans were not interested in doing it. "Yeah...those are the jobs Americans leave to the migrants...I don't see a line of Trump supporters trying to get that job," asserted a user. Meanwhile, another pointed out "Why not cut it from the bottom?"  Another comment read, "Not me....no way...no how....not enough numbers behind the comma...NOTHING would convince me to do this." 

First Published:
