Arborist Chops A Palm Tree While Sitting On It, Netizens Call It The 'best Ride'

A bizarre video has surfaced on the internet and it has left netizens amused. Shared by former American Basketball player Rex Chapman, the video features a man on top of a tall palm tree while he is chopping it. Astounded by the video, Chapman has captioned it as, “Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god…”.

Video of an arborist chopping a palm tree

The 34 seconds short video clip shows a man sitting in the middle of the tree while he tries to chop it off. As the video moves further, we see the tree chopped into half as the other half falls down. The other half swings heavily in the air while the man is hooked onto the branch to protect himself. Amused by the video, netizens have deemed it as ‘the best ride ever’.

Read: Dog And Tortoise Enjoy A Friendly Football Match, Netizens Amused | WATCH

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?



Oh my god... pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

Uploaded on September 25, the video has managed to gather 78.3K likes. Tweeples are also retweeting the video with their own caption. One user wrote, "Oh no. What a ride!!!". Making a hilarious remark, another person wrote, "I could write a physics assignment on this...".

Read: Father Dresses Up Like Belle From Beauty And The Beast For His Daughter, Netizens Applaud

Whatever this job pays, it's not enough https://t.co/H7WBm0h0ZX — Grant Dodd (@GrantDodd1) September 26, 2020

I'm 100% sure that there is a better way to do this 😐 https://t.co/MlXWKI5CxD — Ron (@Ron_Da_Don_II) September 26, 2020

Guts — Ernest Stary (@ernest_stary) September 25, 2020

If I had to do that I'm wearing a parachute on my back — Donnie Cash/ tRUmp is a Russian asset (@donniecash818) September 25, 2020

Read: Wholesome Video Of Father-daughter Duo Playing In Puddle Leaves Netizens In Awe

Also Read: Video Shows Aircraft Refueling Mid-air, Netizens Say 'outstanding Precision'

(Image Credits: Twitter/RexChapman)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.