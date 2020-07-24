Sperm Whale Tangled In Fishing Net Off Italian Coast, Authorities Launch Rescue Operation

Italian coast guard divers have been working on rescuing a sperm whale that was found entangled in the fishnet off the Aeolian Island. In a footage shared on Facebook by the team, the divers and biologists can be seen working overtime to free the sea creature that got caught in illegal netting.

After the Italian government was approached by conversation groups, a team was sent to begin rescue operations on July 20. In the footage released, the divers could be seen trying to slice the pink netting to free the 30-foot whale.

Read: Bear Bangs Door Open And Barges Inside Home; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Terrified

As per local reports, this would be second sea creature to get trapped in illegal fishing nets. An Italian coastguard, while speaking to an international media outlet, said that the rescue operation was a challenge as the gigantic creature was agitated and unable to freely move in the ocean because of the net.

Earlier last month, another whale on the coast of Lapari was found trapped in the fishing net. Biologists at the turtle recovery center had alerted the rescue team of the whale’s ordeal. The divers arrived at the scene to find a sperm whale tangled in the huge net that they had to cut over hours of coordinated efforts.

Read: Turtle Strikes 'Titanic' Pose; Netizens Remember James Cameron's Iconic Movie; Watch Video

'Free the Whale’

Netizens poured in their sympathies and said that the situation “worried” them. “Why don't you create mega floats and hook it to the net so until it's free it's still traceable?” one netizen suggested. “Please tell me this guy is now free!!! I’ve been worried about him! “ said another.

While the huge whale was first sighted by the boatmen, a team of coast guard had to monitor the animal overnight first to ensure it wasn't a violent creature. Later, biologists and divers together launched operation ‘Free the Whale’, as reported in international media.

Read: Video Of Mother Rat Rescuing Her Babies Amid Heavy Rainfall Goes Viral; Netizens React

Read: NEOWISE Comet Makes US Man's Proposal Look Stunning, Netizens Say 'you Raised The Bar'