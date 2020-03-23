The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of Spanish Police Singing And Dancing To Cheer People Amid Lockdown Wins Internet

What’s Viral

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a recent video of police officers in Spain singing and dancing for people in lockdown has wowed social media users.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video shows Spanish police singing and dancing for people in lockdown

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a recent video of police officers in Spain singing and dancing has wowed social media users. Spain is currently under complete lockdown and the citizens of the country have been forced to self-isolate themselves in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

'Brilliant'

In the video, the police officers can be seen arriving in Algaida, Majorca and beginning to sing and dance while residents join in from their homes. Take a look at the video below.

Read: Ivan Rakitic Predicted Massive Lockdown In Spain After Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

Read: Spain: Couple Decides To Get Married From Their Window Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Take a look at people’s reactions to the wonderful video below.

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 14,703 lives across the world and has infected over 339,182 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019.

Read: Spain Records 30% Jump In Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Reaches 767

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Airbus To Temporarily Halt Production In France And Spain

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT