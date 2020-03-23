Video Of Spanish Police Singing And Dancing To Cheer People Amid Lockdown Wins Internet

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a recent video of police officers in Spain singing and dancing has wowed social media users. Spain is currently under complete lockdown and the citizens of the country have been forced to self-isolate themselves in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In the video, the police officers can be seen arriving in Algaida, Majorca and beginning to sing and dance while residents join in from their homes. Take a look at the video below.

Ni andalucía ni valencia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TkctveMUkM — Ada Jo. March (@adamarch83) March 21, 2020

Excellent stuff — Taylor (@TaylorTay70) March 22, 2020

Brilliant stuff. Public service at it's best. Is it a traditional song or something local? — Tim Ward (@tmw1708) March 22, 2020

Brilliant absolutely brilliant don’t see this happening here , would love it but don’t think so — Dave (@55in2020) March 22, 2020

Wonderful — William McGowan (@WilliamMcGowa15) March 21, 2020

I returned from Mallorca a week ago. I was so pleased to see this video as it reminded me of the exceptional efforts of the hotel, airport staff, bus drivers, police and other services,pharmacies and food shops. Mallorca: gràcies a tothom i bona sort @passionforpalma @ajuntpalma — bestcornishcat (@bestcornishcat2) March 22, 2020

Love it. Unbelievable kindness ❤️🙏 — Andy Carr (@andysparkycarr) March 22, 2020

This is what is needed lots of love from us to you x — Cunning Linguist (@erudite2021) March 22, 2020

Brilliant. — Isla Keys (@KeysIsla) March 22, 2020

That's brilliant 👏 — Veronica (@veetay1234) March 21, 2020

Wow! #Spanish #Police knows how to bring a positive message in difficult times. Adorable! Gracias! — blueyellowtime (@blueyellowtime) March 22, 2020

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 14,703 lives across the world and has infected over 339,182 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019.

