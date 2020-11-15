Cambodian Boy Who Competed Barefoot With Worn Out Bicycle Gets Help, New Bike

A Cambodian boy who was seen cycling at a competition with an old and dilapidated bike and no shoes or protective gear has now garnered massive support after videos went viral. In a heartfelt gesture, a man named Lang Tyleang, came forward to help the kid by gifting him a brand new bicycle. Lang shared photos of the enthusiastic boy alongside himself with his new bike on Facebook. In the caption, Lang wrote that he “found the boy” and landed support due to the child’s “hard work and good behaviour”.

In the competition, several participants flaunted the shiny new mountain bicycles with sports shoes and headgear for safety. Meanwhile, the said kid was seen riding his bicycle barefoot with no protective equipment. Although despite lack of resources, the kid’s determination is what moved the social media largely. He paddled untiringly in the competition on his worn-out bicycle. Not only the audience, but many on the internet also admired the boy’s passion and his caliber to perform. The Internet lauded his spirit and started an initiative to help the child in whatever way they can. Many tracked him down and assisted him with shoes, clothes, and books, according to several Cambodian media reports.

Netizens call Lang 'kind hearted'

The Internet also thanked Lang Tyleang for his compassionate gesture that meant a lot to the boy. “Maybe for some people getting a new bike is a normal thing but for people like this kid it's a dream COME TRUE, SO thank you, sir, on behalf of all people how which that their dreams one day became true,” one said. “You’re such a good person & kind-hearted to the boy, may the cycling force be with you brother, salute,” another said. “Always the rider and never the bike. But a new bike helps and is a brilliant gesture for someone worthy. Almost as badass as his old bike,” third said.

