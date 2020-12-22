Video: US Man Grooves To Bollywood Songs, Netizens Impressed By His 'desi Dancing'

Bollywood music has a fan following across the globe and a recent viral video of a US-based man dancing to tracks such as ‘Ghungroo’ has definitely confirmed the craze. While taking to Instagram, Ricky L Pond shared several videos of him dancing to some of the latest Bollywood songs. While in some clips he could be seen dancing solo, in others, he is also seen dancing with his children.

From ‘Lagdi Lahore Di Aa’ to ‘gori gori’, Pond has made TikTok duets with some Indian users as well. Not just Bollywood, the US-based man has also attempted a couple of South Indian steps. His impressive videos have taken the internet by storm and desi internet users have also lauded his “desi dancing” and further invited him to India. Check out some of his Bollywood dance moves:

Netizens ‘love’ Pond’s ‘desi moves’

Meanwhile, his videos have garnered thousands of likes and comments. While one user simply wrote “Jhakaas,” others said, “I am so happy to see your posts. So inspiring. Your dance videos bring me so much happiness”. Some users also suggested him to try songs like ‘Zingat’ and ‘Dandiya’ and ‘Garba’.

One user wrote, “You guys are amazing. Love from India”. Another added, “OMG you guys are so cute!! Loving your dancing posts. Do some bhangra”. “I love the way you dance, and especially I am Indian so I am soo much proud of being an Indian because of its culture,” added fourth. “Love how it’s a whole family thing. Love the Indian songs and dances,” wrote fifth.

