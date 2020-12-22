Rescued Stray Dog's Maternity Photoshoot Wins Internet, Netizens Call It ‘cutest Thing’

Adorable images from a maternity shoot of a stray dog named Lily Mae have emerged on the internet, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Instagram handle called ‘shaunakiely_photography’ uploaded the pictures where a dog can be seen all dressed for her own shoot. According to the caption of the images, the dog comes from Caitie’s foster fam but was found as a stray and pregnant. Also, Caitie’s family has taken the dog as of now.

Lily Mae's maternity shoot

The images show Lily Mae dressed in a hot pink cape and a tiara on her head. The second image focuses on a fake ultrasound scan photo for the puppies, with Caitie and Lily Mae in the background. The third image features the adorable dog with a while tiara and a white ribbon tied on the neck. She can be seen posing for the camera. Next image shows Lily Mae with Caitie as the foster parent can be seen holding a slate which says, ‘We’re a little excited to announce’. The caption says, "I'm a little late in postingthis mternity shoot I did for @caitiesfosterfam fosterfam and her foster dog, Lily Mae. You may hae already Lily Mae was a stray, found pregnant, and taken in by Caitie's family. The Houston-based-based rescue @chip_n_snip is sponsoring her litter. Please visit their page and send some donations their way!".

Read: Images Of Stray Dog Painted As Tiger In Malaysia Spark Outrage Among Netizens

Since uploaded, the image has gathered over 100 likes. "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Love the ultrasound photo one. My heart!".

Read: Croc Pays Visit To Home In Kerala; Captured And Released

According to the reports by Metro UK, Caitie told that the one year old golden retriever got pregnant on the road and its is just lucky that they found her. She further added that if she would have given birth on the road then the puppies would have died. She told that the puppies would not be able to survive the cold and the disease.

Read: Video: Stray Dog Helps Kindergarten Kids Cross Street Safely, Netizens Say 'adopt Him'

Also Read: Man Falls Down While Trying To Kick Stray Dog, Netizens Say 'instant Karma'

(Image Credits: Instagram/shaunakiely_photography)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.