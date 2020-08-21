Netizens Gush Over Cute Panda Video And Its Adorable Antics; Call It 'best On Internet'

A social media user recently shared a small video of four panda bears trying to distract a zoo's sweepers from her work. The three-minute-long video has caught the attention of the netizens, who are gushing over the cute pandas. The video was shared on Thursday, August 20, by Kylie Hill, a science communicator from Los Angeles in Calfornia. Sharing the video online, Kylie Hill wrote: "This video of pandas just being pandas while a zookeeper desperately tries to rake leaves is the best video on the internet." (sic)

This video of pandas just being pandas while a zookeeper desperately tries to rake leaves is the best video on the internet https://t.co/XknWMhEMbk pic.twitter.com/pl1xPh19hP — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) August 19, 2020

A cute panda video melts netizens heart

The panda video originally was posted on Youtube channel named-Floating on May 16, 2016. The three-minute-long video has a middle-aged lady trying tooth and nail to rake dry leaves from the garden. However, the panda bears are creating a hindrance for her with their cute and innocent antics. The panda video has more than four million views and interestingly is the only video on the above-mentioned Youtube channel. Check out the full panda video here:

Netizens reaction to panda video:

Thank you Kyle, I needed that. And in return I give you a photo of a Monarch butterfly. pic.twitter.com/Qh4bR5LJVv — privateer_jenna (@PrivateerJenna) August 20, 2020

This is the best video in the internet. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 21, 2020

I would do it for free tbh — Jen Herranz (@JenHerranz) August 20, 2020

This lady has the best job in the world. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) August 20, 2020

They are 100% doing this intentionally just to mess with her 🤣 also I think they do it for attention/fun. They clearly like her a lot and like to play with her — 🌻 Case 🌻 (@NonBinaryNtv) August 20, 2020

What an awesomely cute video, but so frustrating for the lady trying to clear up the leaves. — Alex Carver (@arcarver87) August 20, 2020

Why are they so adorably ridiculous? pic.twitter.com/B9xq2eoKb1 — ElandPrincess (@eland_princess) August 21, 2020

