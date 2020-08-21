Last Updated:

Netizens Gush Over Cute Panda Video And Its Adorable Antics; Call It 'best On Internet'

A panda video was recently shared by a user on Twitter. The video has gone viral with over one million views, here's how the internet is reacting to it. Read on

Panda video

A social media user recently shared a small video of four panda bears trying to distract a zoo's sweepers from her work. The three-minute-long video has caught the attention of the netizens, who are gushing over the cute pandas. The video was shared on Thursday, August 20, by Kylie Hill, a science communicator from Los Angeles in Calfornia. Sharing the video online, Kylie Hill wrote: "This video of pandas just being pandas while a zookeeper desperately tries to rake leaves is the best video on the internet." (sic) 

Check out the post:

A cute panda video melts netizens heart 

The panda video originally was posted on Youtube channel named-Floating on May 16, 2016. The three-minute-long video has a middle-aged lady trying tooth and nail to rake dry leaves from the garden. However, the panda bears are creating a hindrance for her with their cute and innocent antics. The panda video has more than four million views and interestingly is the only video on the above-mentioned Youtube channel. Check out the full panda video here: 

Netizens reaction to panda video: 

