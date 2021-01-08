Vidya Balan Reacts After Watching Parul Arora's Elegant Physics-defying Saree Flip; Watch

Parul Arora, a National Gold medalist from Haryana, has left everyone stunned with her triple back flips in a saree. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram handle to cheer for Arora.

With her hair open, saree tucked nicely, Parul Arora's stunt has impressed everyone on the Internet. One user wrote, "Thats damn tough to do may be il try do flips with lungi." [sic] The slow motion video shows how neatly Arora flips three times in her lavendar saree and lands right on her feet beautifully.

Netizens React

Triple flip in Saree ..suprebðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/StEe2u0mXA — Srikanth (@Srikanth4Bharat) January 8, 2021

Amazing triple flip in saree , wow ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/ptUa1sS8Ne — Narendra Rajam (@narenrajam) January 8, 2021

When fit and at right weight even wearing saree can't stop you doing this amazing flip.#ParulArora #FitnessMotivation pic.twitter.com/rAjO0en9ox — Team BeMyHealth (@BeMyHealth) January 8, 2021

Arora's different flips

