Vidya Balan Reacts After Watching Parul Arora's Elegant Physics-defying Saree Flip; Watch

National gold medalist and gymnast has left everyone including Bollywood actor Vidya Balan stunned with her perfect back flip wearing a saree. Watch —

Vidya Balan

Parul Arora, a National Gold medalist from Haryana, has left everyone stunned with her triple back flips in a saree. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram handle to cheer for Arora.

With her hair open, saree tucked nicely, Parul Arora's stunt has impressed everyone on the Internet. One user wrote, "Thats damn tough to do may be il try do flips with lungi." [sic] The slow motion video shows how neatly Arora flips three times in her lavendar saree and lands right on her feet beautifully.

Netizens React 

Arora's different flips

 

Harry Styles spotted in hotel's bathrobe and slippers at manager Jeff's wedding; See pics

As 'screaming' pasta meme goes viral, big brands join the trend

 

 

