Vidya Balan Reacts After Watching Parul Arora's Elegant Physics-defying Saree Flip; Watch

Quick links:
Parul Arora, a National Gold medalist from Haryana, has left everyone stunned with her triple back flips in a saree. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram handle to cheer for Arora.
With her hair open, saree tucked nicely, Parul Arora's stunt has impressed everyone on the Internet. One user wrote, "Thats damn tough to do may be il try do flips with lungi." [sic] The slow motion video shows how neatly Arora flips three times in her lavendar saree and lands right on her feet beautifully.
Triple flip in Saree ..suprebðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/StEe2u0mXA— Srikanth (@Srikanth4Bharat) January 8, 2021
Scintillating back flip in saree. ðŸ˜»ðŸ˜»#FridayVibes #FridayFitness pic.twitter.com/dZ9iPZpu2V— PRADEEP TOMAR (@peu_importe_peu) January 8, 2021
Amazing triple flip in saree , wow ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/ptUa1sS8Ne— Narendra Rajam (@narenrajam) January 8, 2021
When fit and at right weight even wearing saree can't stop you doing this amazing flip.#ParulArora #FitnessMotivation pic.twitter.com/rAjO0en9ox— Team BeMyHealth (@BeMyHealth) January 8, 2021
Harry Styles spotted in hotel's bathrobe and slippers at manager Jeff's wedding; See pics
As 'screaming' pasta meme goes viral, big brands join the trend
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.