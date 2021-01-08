Harry Styles Spotted In Hotel's Bathrobe And Slippers At Manager Jeff's Wedding; See Pics

Harry Styles is all set to attend the wedding ceremony of his manager Jeffrey Azoff and Glenne Christiaansen, which will be held this weekend at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The 26-year-old entertainer was spotted in the pre-wedding photoshoot wearing the hotel’s white bathrobe and slippers. The singer can be seen posing with Azoff and his bride Glenne Christiaansen. Harry stood holding a drink in one hand and a book in the other.

Harry Styles wears a bathrobe at his manager's wedding

Harry Styles bathrobe photos

On January 5, 2021, Harry Styles’ Fashion Archive took to this Instagram handle and shared a collage picture of Harry in a bathrobe and white slippers which had the hotel’s logo embroidered on it. In the picture, Harry held a drink in one hand while a phone in the other. In the second picture, he can be seen holding a book in his hand. The caption of the post read, “Harry at Jeff & Glenne’s Wedding January 4, 2021. @sanysidroranch Robe & Slippers. Harry borrowed the venue’s own complimentary spa-wear to crash the wedding photos”.

Harry Styles pics go viral on Twitter

Harry’s look was in contrast to Jeffrey’s crisp tuxedo and dress shoes. The pictures have taken over the internet and fans couldn’t get enough of the trending look. Have a look at their reactions.

Hands up anyone who’d like to have @Harry_Styles in a bathrobe attending their wedding! 🙋🏼‍♀️

And I know if you’re lying. 💜 pic.twitter.com/LcXHiXcfei — auntunicorn (@auntunicorn) January 4, 2021

My new dream is for @Harry_Styles wearing a bathrobe to give me my wedding.

Thank you for your attention, that's it

🙏 pic.twitter.com/nwVQttenoP — e. (@e_nuthatch) January 4, 2021

bathrobe harry styles holding a drink is the energy i'm bringing into 2021 pic.twitter.com/RpqQnaGQ1L — 𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚊 🖤 (@sheedajasmine) January 4, 2021

According to Page Six, Harry attended the intimate wedding with his rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde which surprised Hollywood. For the wedding event, the couple twinned in Gucci outfits and even wore their 'The Vampire’s Wife' face masks. The pictures of the couple have gone viral where they can be seen holding their hands while walking. The 36-year-old actor and a director wore floral print maxi-dress and Harry looked dapper in a black-and-white tuxedo.

As per the reports by People, the couple was affectionate around their friends holding hands and looked happy. The outlet also reported that the couple has dated for a few weeks. Harry and Olivia recently worked together on the film titled Don’t Worry Darling, in which Harry starred in and Olivia directed. According to the outlet, Olivia and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis had parted their ways in early 2020. The duo shares a son Oris who is six-years-old and a daughter Daisy who is four.

Image Source: Harry Styles IG/ HS Fashion Archive IG

