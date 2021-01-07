As 'screaming' Pasta Meme Goes Viral, Big Brands Join The Trend

A new 'screaming pasta' meme trend with semi-cooked pasta has taken the internet by storm. The trend went viral after a Twitter user @bayabikomigim shared an image of single boiled pasta, looking as if the 'screaming' pasta jumped out from the cooking dish. The funny photo was then picked by users, with several creative edits.

The Indian users tweaked further transformed it into an unusual meme with hilarious lyrics from the Bollywood songs and funny relatable one-liners. Not just that, the Indian food conglomerate Zomato jumped the wagon as it retweeted the image with text, "chai kaun kaun piyega” alongside the first image of the penne with “chai ban gayi,” alongside the photo of three penne looking like a group of friends, answering in unison. Other big brands like Zomato, EazyDiner, Unacademy and Oyo have also joined the trend.

The Turkish user who began the trend had shared the image captioning, “This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do? (sic),” giving his internet audience a fresh perspective. Soon, a Twitter user @Muttafaaa replied to the post with a hilarious meme of the same pasta emblazoned with lyrics from Bohemian Rhapsody song by popular band Queen that clicked with the viewers. And soon, the meme fest was launched in full momentum as Indian users shared movie images, replacing the face of the actor with ‘screaming’ ghoulish pasta, and funny dialogues.

The onslaught of memes triggered laughter across Twitter as users got creative with a solitary boiled pasta and the subsequent image of three other pasta looking like scout troopers from Empire's sniper units warming up by shouting slogans ahead of a task. The trend took over the Internet as more and more users jumped onboard recreating memes by pasting screaming pasta as ‘person’ in the images. Look at some of the funny memes.

chai kaun kaun piyega chai ban gayi pic.twitter.com/mw1xnbwdOo — zomato (@zomato) January 5, 2021

Teacher: Good morning students!

Students: Goooooooood mooornnnninnnnggg Teacher! pic.twitter.com/zYYlzHqJKf — Unacademy (@unacademy) January 5, 2021

Who remembers this damn commercial?? pic.twitter.com/vLVx9jnV5W — mariana Z (@mariana057) January 5, 2021

We wanna hear you OHHHHH

scream it out WHOAAA

You're not OHHHH

alooooone YEEEAAAAAH pic.twitter.com/DEQL7rKqHo — JayðŸ’« (@swiffermix) January 1, 2021

I'm not feeling well Effie, we all

I got pain Got pain pic.twitter.com/KymfVVOLyM — Bitch I’m me x10ðŸ¦„ (@Reina_li105) January 2, 2021

Easy come, Bismillah!

easy go, No, we

will you let will not let

me go? you go pic.twitter.com/qxXZdQBkZ9 — Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) December 31, 2020

Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ — Angoor Stark ðŸ‡ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021

** Ganapati Visarjann **



Ganapati Bappa Moriyaaaaaa.. pic.twitter.com/Z6Tuo078pZ — Mahesh MohantyðŸ˜ (@ItsMahicasm1) January 5, 2021

Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B — Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021

Never mind, i'll Someone like

Find youuuuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/wQis6pEiVU — Ángel Andrés (@2asoto) January 2, 2021

Jo bhi main kahna chahu barbad kare alfaaz mere ... pic.twitter.com/lc1R9NP3BQ — ðŸ’²ðŸ’”ã€½ï¸ (@Samcasm7) January 5, 2021

“kya tumne kabhi “KIYA”

kisi se pyaar

kiya?” pic.twitter.com/iJUBS9T9FP — âœ§ï½¥ï¾Ÿ:* (@lunarmintt) January 3, 2021

'Why dressed like this' Indian meme fest

Earlier, the Indian Twitter launched an exclusive meme trend posing a popular family question 'Why are you dressed like that’. Officially the last of 2020, the meme features hilarious relatable question thrown in the way of every teenager before they stepped out of homes for a get-together, or had probably made it to a family dinner table, with guests gawking at the 'awkward' outfit. 'Why are you dressed like that,' is a statement familiar to the Indian households, hurled whenever a member's attire mismatched the occasion.

