‘View Of Amusement Park’: Image Of Human Cell Model Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

Mesmerising and complex beautiful structures always tend to leave netizens in awe and recently, yet another image of detailed human cell model has gone viral on social media. Shared on Twitter by a Stanford University School of Medicine researcher, the image is called the ‘Cellular Landscape Cross-Section Through A Eukaryotic Cell’. While sharing the picture, Mahjabin Noroozi informed that the cell model is created by scientific and biomedical animator Evan Ingersoll in association with Harvard Medical School faculty Gael McGill.

Noroozi, who is a cancer researcher at Stanford, said that she called the fantastical image as “most detailed” model of human cell. The creation of the model relied on datasets from x-ray, NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) and cry-electron microscopy. The image is a riot of colours.

READ: 'We Will Rise': Lebanese Artist Creates Inspiring Statue Out Of Beirut Blast Rubble

The left side of the picture features internal segments on a cell in lateral view. One can also see Golgi apparatus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, cell wall, and hundreds of protein structures and membrane-bound organelles. The structure is of a Eukaryote cell, which is a multicellular organism which means it can correspond to the cell structure of humans, dogs, or even fungi and plants.

This is the most detailed model of a human cell to date, obtained using x-ray, NMR and cryoelectron microscopy datasets.



“Cellular landscape cross-section through a eukaryotic cell.”

- by Evan Ingersoll and Gael McGill. https://t.co/YERCmdIJXH pic.twitter.com/3pxT3blsgU — Mahjabin Noroozi (@Mahjabinno) November 7, 2020

Netizens mesmerised

Since shared, the image has gone viral on social media. The post has garnered over 8,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets. With several comments, while one user called the image “dynamic,” others wrote, “When biology becomes art”. One user said, “This is just stunning! Would make a phenomenal piece of art for my wall. Again, loving the mito”. Another added, “I thought it this was a sky view of an amusement park”.

This video from the digizyme website is AMAZING!!https://t.co/abWtQ9acuy — Dan makes good trouble 😷🆘🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@katfudnews) November 12, 2020

Wow, the amazing complexity of every single cell. I studied molecular biology 45 years ago. It was exciting at that time but the progress since has been phenomenal. — Eleanor (@bestchillijam) November 12, 2020

cool! looks so much more dynamic than our classic vision of a bag of water with a few organelles inside! action, change, interactions galore! — acm (@acm_redfox) November 11, 2020

READ: Octopus Spotted At Juhu Koliwada Beach Gives A Glimpse Of Natural Beauty On Mumbai Beaches

I’m going to frame this.



It’s mesmerizing. — Carly “Democracy is Saved” West (@carlyvwest) November 11, 2020

Scary! Each cell is like a citadel composed with factories — Tim Scarfe (@ecsquendor) November 12, 2020

This is just stunning! Would make a phenomenal piece of art for my wall. Again, loving the mito 🎨👌 https://t.co/KUeJCSofW4 — Laura Brady (@NiBhradaigh) November 12, 2020

WoW! It is like a city where great architects designed all the infrastructure, buildings, museums, music venues, parks, and housing to coalesce perfectly, with everything arriving just in time at every location. — Jason Vance (@achilles1974) November 12, 2020

READ: Dog Jumps In Water To 'save' Owner From Shark Attack, Incredible Video Goes Viral: Watch

what cities skylines mod is this https://t.co/b9YgoI6ewb — 🌈chipzel 🏳️‍🌈⚡️ (@chipzel) November 12, 2020

I thought this is India on Diwali night captured from space by NASA. https://t.co/nCvl9N2o5P — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 12, 2020

READ: Baby Yoda Reaches Space With Crew-1 Astronauts Onboard NASA-SpaceX Flight: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.