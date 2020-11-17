Last Updated:

‘View Of Amusement Park’: Image Of Human Cell Model Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

Mesmerising and complex beautiful structures always tend to leave netizens in awe and recently, yet another image of detailed human cell model has gone viral.

Mesmerising and complex beautiful structures always tend to leave netizens in awe and recently, yet another image of detailed human cell model has gone viral on social media. Shared on Twitter by a Stanford University School of Medicine researcher, the image is called the ‘Cellular Landscape Cross-Section Through A Eukaryotic Cell’. While sharing the picture, Mahjabin Noroozi  informed that the cell model is created by scientific and biomedical animator Evan Ingersoll in association with Harvard Medical School faculty Gael McGill. 

Noroozi, who is a cancer researcher at Stanford, said that she called the fantastical image as “most detailed” model of human cell. The creation of the model relied on datasets from x-ray, NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) and cry-electron microscopy. The image is a riot of colours. 

The left side of the picture features internal segments on a cell in lateral view. One can also see Golgi apparatus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, cell wall, and hundreds of protein structures and membrane-bound organelles. The structure is of a Eukaryote cell, which is a multicellular organism which means it can correspond to the cell structure of humans, dogs, or even fungi and plants. 

Netizens mesmerised

Since shared, the image has gone viral on social media. The post has garnered over 8,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets. With several comments, while one user called the image “dynamic,” others wrote, “When biology becomes art”. One user said, “This is just stunning! Would make a phenomenal piece of art for my wall. Again, loving the mito”. Another added, “I thought it this was a sky view of an amusement park”. 

