Viral News Of Week: Top 5 Social Media Posts Trending Online This Week; Here's The List

Several viral videos and photos featured this week on social media platforms made us laugh, surprised us, and even made us feel nostalgic. Some of the viral content include the autorickshaw house, flat tom cat rug, and many more. Here is the list of the top 5 viral videos and photos on the internet that we could not get enough of this week.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty Claims Viral BTS Fire Accident Video From 'Hero' Was Not A Publicity Stunt

Autorickshaw House

At the beginning of the week, Chennai-based architect Arun Prabhu NG was in the limelight after he converted an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home. A user dropped Arun's email ID along with a YouTube video where he shows the interiors of this vehicle. According to the post, the house was built in Rs. 1 lakh. With gaining praise from many netizens, business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in, and said that he would like to work with him. See post here-

Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile.’ I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us? https://t.co/5459FtzVrZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2021

Flat Tom Cat Rug

A Florida-based artist named Nellaf took to his Twitter handle to share his creation which is a depiction from popular cartoon show Tom and Jerry and he represented Tom's failed hunting accident through a special rug. His tweet comprised of two photographs. One of them shows the cartoon scene in which Tom becomes completely flat, taking the shape of the stairs and the other picture shows a rug made by the artist that sort of brings the scene to life. Shared on March 3, the tweet has more than 1.7 Million likes and 261k comments. Check out-

i made this Tom & Jerry Rug inspired by the original cartoon 🤍 (25x55”) pic.twitter.com/vxz0UygzjA — nellaf (@nellaf) March 2, 2021

Also Read: Viral News This Week: Top 10 Viral Videos Trending Online This Week; Here's The List

Animated portraits of Freedom fighters

A Twitter user named Keerthik Sasidharan shared AI-generated images of prominent freedom fighters and brought them to life through animation work. The animated pictures featured freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, Lokmanya Tilak, Kasturba Gandhi, and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda. In the post, he revealed he used the ‘Heritage AI algorithm’, which helped him add facial animations such as smiles, nods, blinks, and head tilts to still portrait photos which made them look so life-like. Check out the animated photos that went viral-

Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh -- a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 -- run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Compared To Virat Kohli, Throwback Photo With Ashish Nehra Goes Viral Online

Cristiano Ronaldo Portrait Created With Rubik's Cubes

Alex Ivanchak, a young Russian Rubik artist, created Cristiano Ronaldo's portrait by assembling the cubes after he was challenged by one of his followers on TikTok. Ivanchak uploaded a fast-moving video in which he took Ronaldo's picture for reference on his laptop as he went on to assemble the Rubik's colours' variations. Within just five days of the video being uploaded on TikTok, it garnered 3.2 million views and 10000 comments. See video-

Adorable Dog Conquers The Obstacle Challenge

Among many pet animals featuring in obstacle challenges on Instagram, a fluffy dog named 'Felix' went viral to complete this challenge in an adorable manner. The video was shared on Instagram on a page named Wanderlust Samoyed, with a caption, "The next secret agent is born". Felix was seen jumping through the glass bottles and stuffed toys with his fluffy paws and at the end, he sneaked from below through the entangled strings. The video has garnered more than 24.6k likes on Instagram with several comments. Watch video-

Image Source: Anand Mahindra & Nellaf twitter handles

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Portrait Created With Rubik's Cubes By Russian Artist Goes Viral: WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.