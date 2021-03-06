Rishabh Pant Compared To Virat Kohli, Throwback Photo With Ashish Nehra Goes Viral Online

Indian wicketkeeper Rishab Pant has evolved immensely as a Test batsman in the last few months. The southpaw, who was renowned for attacking bowlers from the word go, has developed the ability to play according to the match situation. Pant's maturity and control were once again on display during Day 2 of the ongoing India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rishabh Pant childhood photo with Ashish Nehra goes viral after batsman's sensational ton

The dynamic batsman smashed a sensational century to bail his side out of trouble and also helped them take control of the all-important game. Pant's innings was an absolute masterclass as he batted with utmost care in the first half and successfully shifted gears in the second half of his knock. The Indian stumper scored a stunning 101 off 118 deliveries to bring up his third century in Test cricket. The Rishabh Pant century was studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

While the Rishabh Pant century became a talking point on social media, another image of the cricketer from his childhood days went viral on Saturday. In the photo, Rishabh Pant is seen taking former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra's autograph on his bat. The image started doing the rounds on the internet as fans lauded Pant for his stellar knock. Some fans even drew similarities between Pant's photo and Indian captain Virat Kohli's childhood picture with Ashish Nehra. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Young Rishabh Pant taking the autograph of Ashish Nehra 😯👏

See what he is today#RishabhPant #RishabPant pic.twitter.com/t1PW8vJO0x — Divyank Yadav (@dARK__300) March 6, 2021

We saw a similar picture of young Kohli too. So.....you know the secret recipe now 🥳🤩 https://t.co/U1z5o7iLoB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

Legend Ashish Nehra !! Should give autographs to all under age players !! — Raj Bhargav (@bhargav238) March 5, 2021

Has the great Ashish Nehra given autographs to the next generation of Indian cricket? #TrulyLegendary — Harry (@cricfreac) March 6, 2021

Rishabh Pant reacts to his third Test ton

Reacting to the carnage that he wrecked on Friday, Pant said that he gets the 'license' for his big shots most of the time, but he assesses the situation and then takes the game 'head on'. Pant, who was on song, on day 2 of the final Test against England, bolstered India's lead to 92 after toppling England's advantage. Elaborating on his style of play, Pant said that it is the 'Unique Selling Point (USP)' of his game and also shed light on India's plan after England notched up 205 in the first innings.

Speaking after his knock on Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test, Pant said, "The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots. If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind. I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game."

