Viral Video Of Marvin Vettori's Heated Hotel Lobby Dispute With Karl Roberson: Watch

Just over a week before the commencing of UFC Fight Night 175, Marvin Vettori was spotted in a viral video with Karl Roberson at a hotel lobby in Jacksonville, Florida. The viral video depicted UFC middleweights Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson being involved in a heated altercation following the news that Roberson had to withdraw from their scheduled fight on May 23. The viral video of the Marvin Vettori heated fight was trending all over social media as the 26-year-old Vettori was left fuming and hurled profanity towards Roberson and his team, urging the American to 'fight'.

Viral video: Marvin Vettori heated fight after his UFC Fight Night 175 gets cancelled

UFC fighter Marvin Vettori approached Roberson and his team while they were checking out of the hotel near the lobby. The viral video was recorded by Vettori's nutritionist Matteo Capodaglio and portrayed Vettori and Roberson squaring up against each other after the Italian confronted the 29-year old and his team. Vettori needed to be restrained by security and pulled away from Roberson after coming within a few feet of him. Here is the viral video of Marvin Vettori confronting Karl Roberson in a hotel lobby -

Viral video: Karl Roberson pulls out of UFC Fight Night 175

Karl Roberson was reported to have fallen ill overnight and was hospitalized. Although Roberson was briefly unwell, his issues were not deemed too serious, according to reports from ESPN. This seemed to have angered Vettori and the Italian made his frustrations felt. In the viral video, Vettori appeared visibly distraught in an expletive-filled rant towards Roberson and his team.

UFC star Martin Vettori dejected with no opponent for UFC Fight Night

Towards the end of the minute-long viral video, onlookers and security appeared to clam Vettori down. Unfortunately for Vettori, his previous fight, which was scheduled to be held in London in March, was also cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He last fought in October 2019 and is currently on a two-match win streak. The UFC star was also disappointed following his 5 months of training and preparation that went down the drain and made sure to let Roberson knew what he was feeling.

