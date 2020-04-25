Kiwi Woman's 'Sound Of Music' Parody Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Garners Massive YouTube Views

The whole world is currently fighting the Coronavirus pandemic and many countries are under lockdown. Amid the ongoing crisis, many people are letting their creative energies flow with either creating fun content on social media or creating awareness through videos, poetry or music. Recently, Shirley Serban, a principal of Lake Brunner School in New Zealand released a Sound Of Music parody of Do-Re-Mi. The lyrics were tweaked as per the current COVID-19 situation and it was an instant hit on YouTube. The video is going viral on social media too.

In a media interaction, Shirley Serban opened up about her Sound Of Music Parody. She said that she creates songs and writes lyrics for people as a creative outlet. She further added that in the week before New Zealand reached level 4 alert, she was spending her evenings by doing a small job for a company.

That’s when she was asked to rewrite Do Re Mi for the company which matched their line of work. The woman said that while writing the song for the company, she found herself singing to some Coronavirus related lyrics and she was giggling while humming the lyrics. Shirley Serban revealed that this was the moment when she decided to write the song for fun and let her creative side out during the pandemic situation.

As of Saturday, 25 April 2020, the song has more than 9 million views on Youtube. The viral video also has more than 84 thousand likes on YouTube.

