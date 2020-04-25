Netizens Share Hilarious Baking Gig Failures To Cheer 9-yr-old After Her 'mess' Goes Viral

What’s Viral

An American author took help from bakers on Twitter to tell her 9-year-old that everyone messes up at some point and she could still be a great baker one day.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

American author Shannon Hale recently took to Twitter to share about her daughter’s baking gig going wrong and how the 9-year-old now believes that she could never be a baker. In a heartwarming response, baking enthusiasts at the microblogging site heard Shannon's call for help and flooded her post with encouraging messages for the 9-year-old, telling the child that this wasn’t the end and everyone messes up at some point in their lives. 

Shannon asked bakers on Twitter to share their stories about how they too mess up sometimes so that the little one could get her spirits backs and doesn’t give up on being a baker someday. Shannon’s tweet, in no time, took the internet by storm as people started responding with encouraging and heartfelt messages for her daughter. 

READ: Heartbreaking Pic Of Cops Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Netizens Laud The #CoronaWarriors

‘Sometimes you need to make mistakes’

From forgetting to put sugar to putting salt instead of sugar in the mix, several netizens talked about their failed baking gigs with the author. One netizen wrote, "I once put a cup of salt in an apple pie instead of sugar. now people ask me for my double chocolate banana bread recipe, which I invented!”. Another user added, “My mom was one of the best bakers. She once forgot to put FLOUR in the cake. The dog wouldn't even eat it”. 

Take a look at some of the comments here:

READ: Tirupur Police Enact Putting Lockdown Violators In Ambulance With Fake COVID Patient; See

READ: Good News: From Trump's 'disinfectant' Anecdote To 'pillow Challenge', Netizens Are Amused

READ: Isolation Birthday Party: Mum Surprises Daughter Suffering From Leukemia With Magic Show

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories