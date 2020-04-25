Netizens Share Hilarious Baking Gig Failures To Cheer 9-yr-old After Her 'mess' Goes Viral

American author Shannon Hale recently took to Twitter to share about her daughter’s baking gig going wrong and how the 9-year-old now believes that she could never be a baker. In a heartwarming response, baking enthusiasts at the microblogging site heard Shannon's call for help and flooded her post with encouraging messages for the 9-year-old, telling the child that this wasn’t the end and everyone messes up at some point in their lives.

Shannon asked bakers on Twitter to share their stories about how they too mess up sometimes so that the little one could get her spirits backs and doesn’t give up on being a baker someday. Shannon’s tweet, in no time, took the internet by storm as people started responding with encouraging and heartfelt messages for her daughter.

My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up? — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

‘Sometimes you need to make mistakes’

From forgetting to put sugar to putting salt instead of sugar in the mix, several netizens talked about their failed baking gigs with the author. One netizen wrote, "I once put a cup of salt in an apple pie instead of sugar. now people ask me for my double chocolate banana bread recipe, which I invented!”. Another user added, “My mom was one of the best bakers. She once forgot to put FLOUR in the cake. The dog wouldn't even eat it”.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

I'm a pro pastry chef (P4 JWU) I have messed up everything from brownies (forgot the eggs, turned into thick chocolate rocks), to wedding cakes (my paste flowers kept breaking everywhere!), to macarons (the batter turned watery). Messing up is the best way to learn. — Alechia Dow (@alechiawrites) April 19, 2020

I became famous for my chocolate chip cookie recipe. One time i forgot to set my timer and i totally burned them. My roommate could not believe i was going to throw them away, so she put them in a bowl, poured milk, and had “Cookie Crisp!” cereal. It was so sweet haha — amelia bedelia in nursing school (@millie_greeney) April 19, 2020

When I was her age I once added a CUP if baking soda instead of a teaspoon. The cake was... not good. Plus side, I've never made that mistake again in my entire life! — Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) April 19, 2020

I once put 3 tablespoons of baking soda into my pancakes instead of 3 teaspoons. The pancakes tasted OK if you put jelly on them



the problem is that the acid in the jelly reacted with the surface of the pancake and SIZZLED LIKE POPROCKS — Anne Kelly (@somekindapotato) April 19, 2020

The very first loaf was from five months ago. The second picture was from last week. It gets better pic.twitter.com/d54iVpx3TQ — Dan Santat 😷 (@dsantat) April 19, 2020

Look at this beautiful birthday cake my son made my wife today. Things can be delicious even if messy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xs2JIzoAmN — 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) April 19, 2020

Oh, Shannon. Tell her that part of baking is making mistakes. And sometimes you need to make ALL the mistakes. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 19, 2020

